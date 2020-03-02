Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 58.00 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.24M.

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) stock traded at $58.00, up 9.21 cents or +18.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) is $15.68M. and the EBITDA is $-81.25M.

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) is 1.24M compared to 997.42k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV).

Approximately 4.23% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) stock is indicating its 11.81% to 9.58% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, FTSV’s short term support levels are around $48.00, $48.00 and $48.00 on the downside. FTSVs short term resistance level is $48.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FTSV has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.24) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26).

FTSV is trading 948.82% off its 52 week low at $5.53 and 11.52% off its 52 week high of $52.01. Performance wise, FTSV stock has recently shown investors 17.84% a pop in a week, 49.41% a pop in a month and 387.80% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) has shown a return of 47.32% since the start of the year.

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Key Data:

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.783B. FTSV insiders hold roughly 15.35% of the shares.

On Sep-12-19 Mizuho Initiated FTSV as Buy, On Nov-20-19 Guggenheim Resumed FTSV as Buy and on Jan-13-20 SunTrust Initiated FTSV as Buy at $55.

There are currently 40.36M shares in the float and 40.36M shares outstanding. There are 4.23% shares short in FTSVs float.

The industry rank for Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) is 93 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) Fundamental Data:

FTSV last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $15,678 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.71 and a loss of -9.40% next year.

The growth rate on FTSV this year is 33.33 compared to an industry 12.90. FTSVs next year’s growth rate is -19.20 compared to an industry 17.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.46 compared to an industry of 3.26

FTSV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.50 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.70.

About Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV):

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States.