Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), a Communication Services Entertainment organization, saw its stock exchange 40.43 shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 32.37M.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) stock is quoted at $40.43, down -0.62 cents or -1.51% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is $108.94B. Gross Profit is $74.5B and the EBITDA is $34.08B.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 32.37M compared to 22.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Approximately 1.79% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) stock is 0.96, indicating its 4.32% to 2.37% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, CMCSAs short term resistance levels are $51.34, $51.34 and $51.34 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CMCSA has short term rating of Bearish (-0.35), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21).

CMCSA is trading 6.70% off its 52 week low at $37.89 and -15.31% off its 52 week high of $47.74. Performance wise, CMCSA stock has recently shown investors -11.76% decrease in a week, -6.67% decrease in a month and -7.16% decrease in the past quarter.

More importantly, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has shown a return of -10.10% since the start of the year.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Key Figures:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $184.079B. CMCSA insiders hold roughly 0.69% of the shares.

On Oct-16-19 Bernstein Initiated CMCSA as Mkt Perform, On Jan-24-20 UBS Downgrade CMCSA as Buy → Neutral at $49 and on Feb-04-20 MoffettNathanson Upgrade CMCSA as Neutral → Buy at $49 → $52.

There are currently 4.51B shares in the float and 4.62B shares outstanding. There are 1.79% shares short in CMCSAs float.

The industry rank for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 38 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Fundamental Figures:

CMCSA last 2 years revenues have increased from $108,942,000 to $108,942,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.73 and a profit of 6.43% next year.

The growth rate on CMCSA this year is 3.19 compared to an industry 1.20. CMCSAs next year’s growth rate is 5.57 compared to an industry 19.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 18.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.19. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.19 compared to an industry of 2.36 and CMCSAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.73 compared to an industry of 8.65.

CMCSA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.23 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.74.

About Comcast Corporation (CMCSA):

Based in Philadelphia, PA, Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky.Comcast reported revenues of $108.94 billion in 2019. The company reports in three revenue generating segments:Cable Communications (53.3% of total revenues): It consists of the operations of Comcast Cable. This segment offers high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services in the United States individually and as bundled services at a discounted rate over its cable distribution system to residential and business customers.Cable Communications generates revenues primarily from residential and business customers that subscribe to Comcast’s cable services and from the sale of advertising. The company also offers a wireless phone service (Xfinity Mobile brand) as a component of its bundled services, which is reported in Corporate and Other.NBC Universal Segment (31.2% of total revenues): This segment comprises four reportable segments – Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.Cable Networks consists primarily of Comcast’s national cable networks. Broadcast Television comprises NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks.Filmed Entertainment consists primarily of the operations of Universal Pictures. Films are also produced under the Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and Focus Features brands.Comcast has theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan.Sky (17.6% of total revenues): Acquired in 2018, Sky includes a direct-to-consumer business that provides video, high-speed Internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business. The business, one of Europe’s leading entertainment companies, also operates the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. Sky has 23.99 million customers.