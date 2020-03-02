Farfetch Limited (FTCH), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail business, saw its stock trade 11.17 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.31M.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) stock is changing hands at $11.17, up 1.66 cents or +17.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is $1.02B. Gross Profit is $459.85M and the EBITDA is $-296.17M.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is 6.31M compared to 3.08M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Farfetch Limited (FTCH).

Approximately 19.61% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Farfetch Limited (FTCH) stock is indicating its 9.89% to 5.66% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, FTCH’s short term support levels are around $15.98, $15.98 and $15.98 on the downside. FTCHs short term resistance levels are $15.98, $15.98 and $15.98 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FTCH has short term rating of Neutral (-0.13), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.02) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.09).

FTCH is trading 50.34% off its 52 week low at $7.43 and -64.65% off its 52 week high of $31.60. Performance wise, FTCH stock has recently shown investors -9.04% a lower amount in a week, -1.41% a lower amount in a month and 16.11% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has shown a return of 7.92% since the first of the year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Key Research:

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.401B. FTCH insiders hold roughly 19.53% of the shares.

On Jun-07-19 Bernstein Upgrade FTCH as Underperform → Mkt Perform, On Jun-12-19 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated FTCH as Overweight at $27 and on Aug-29-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated FTCH as Buy at $33 → $22.

There are currently 170.93M shares in the float and 249.34M shares outstanding. There are 19.61% shares short in FTCHs float.

The industry rank for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is 63 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Fundamental Research:

FTCH last 2 years revenues have increased from $602,384 to $834,338 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Farfetch Limited (FTCH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.32 and a profit of 10.50% next year.

The growth rate on FTCH this year is -19.83 compared to an industry 2.80. FTCHs next year’s growth rate is 2.06 compared to an industry 13.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.73 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.29. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.38 compared to an industry of 1.65

FTCH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.97 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.29.

About Farfetch Limited (FTCH):

Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom.