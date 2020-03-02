Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock exchange 11.55 shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.76M.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) stock is trading at $11.55, up 1.07 cents or +10.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is $7.01B. Gross Profit is $3.54B and the EBITDA is $2.78B.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is 6.76M compared to 5.75M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV).

Approximately 6.24% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) stock is 2.25, indicating its 11.08% to 5.44% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, OVV’s short term support levels are around $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the downside. OVVs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OVV has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21).

OVV is trading 14.58% off its 52 week low at $10.08 and -70.00% off its 52 week high of $38.50. Performance wise, OVV stock has recently shown investors -26.99% a reduction in a week, -28.22% a reduction in a month and -41.81% a reduction in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has shown a return of -50.75% since the first of the year.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Key Evaluation:

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.162B. OVV insiders hold roughly 0.75% of the shares.

On Feb-07-20 CapitalOne Initiated OVV as Equal Weight at $25 and on Feb-20-20 CIBC Upgrade OVV as Sector Underperform → Neutral at $22.50.

There are currently 257.85M shares in the float and 264.56M shares outstanding. There are 6.24% shares short in OVVs float.

The industry rank for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is 171 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Fundamentals Statistics:

OVV last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,939,000 to $7,542,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.61 and a profit of 1.39% next year.

The growth rate on OVV this year is -27.66 compared to an industry 4.20. OVVs next year’s growth rate is 5.04 compared to an industry 6.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 37.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.30 compared to an industry of 0.35 and OVVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.05 compared to an industry of 1.44.

OVV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.38 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.58.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV):

Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada.