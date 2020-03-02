Facebook, Inc. (FB), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 192.47 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.56M.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is quoted at $192.47, up 2.72 cents or +1.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is $70.7B. Gross Profit is $57.93B and the EBITDA is $29.73B.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 21.56M compared to 15.43M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has a 50-day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Facebook, Inc. (FB).

Approximately 1.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Facebook, Inc. (FB) stock is 1.06, indicating its 3.78% to 2.45% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

FB is trading 20.84% off its 52 week low at $159.28 and -14.15% off its 52 week high of $224.20. Performance wise, FB stock has recently shown investors -8.43% a pullback in a week, -13.78% a pullback in a month and -3.27% a pullback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Facebook, Inc. (FB) has shown a return of -6.23% since the 1st of this year.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Key Data:

Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $548.626B. FB insiders hold roughly 0.99% of the shares.

On Jan-30-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Buy → Hold at $245 → $215. On Feb-11-20 Pivotal Research Group Downgrade FB as Hold → Sell at $215 → $180 and on Feb-28-20 Edward Jones Upgrade FB as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 2.38B shares in the float and 2.81B shares outstanding. There are 1.13% shares short in FBs float.

The industry rank for Facebook, Inc. (FB) is 107 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Facebook, Inc. (FB) Fundamental Data:

FB last 2 years revenues have increased from $70,697,000 to $70,697,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (FB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.94 and a profit of 19.79% next year.

The growth rate on FB this year is 44.79 compared to an industry 3.60. FBs next year’s growth rate is 16.76 compared to an industry 21.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 35.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.43 compared to an industry of 2.80 and FBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.66 compared to an industry of 21.36.

FB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 9.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.92.

About Facebook, Inc. (FB):

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Facebook Inc. enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with one other on mobile devices and personal computers.User engagement on core Facebook platform is fostered by News Feed that displays an algorithmically-ranked series of stories and advertisements individualized for each user.Facebook division Instagram is a community for sharing photos, videos and messages, enabling people to discover interests that they care about.Messenger helps people to connect with friends, family, groups and businesses across platforms and devices. WhatsApp is a simple, reliable and secure messaging application, used by people and businesses around the world to communicate in a private way.Facebook also offers virtual reality (VR) products through its Oculus division.Facebook earns maximum revenues through advertisements. Marketers buy ads that can appear on multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and third-party applications and websites.Facebook generated revenues of $70.70 billion in 2019. Advertisement accounted for 98.5% of revenues. With 2.498 billion monthly active users (MAUs), Facebook continues to be the largest social service platform.Notably, Facebook qualifies as a “controlled company” under the corporate governance rules for Nasdaq-listed companies. Hence, the company is not required to have its majority of board of directors to be independent or consist of a compensation committee.Moreover, Facebook has a dual class structure of its common stock. While Class A has one vote per share, Class B stock has 10 votes.Facebook faces significant competition from the likes of Apple (messaging), Google, YouTube (advertising and video), Tencent (messaging and social media) and Amazon (advertising).