Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock exchange 162.01 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 71.89M.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock traded at $162.01, up 3.83 cents or +2.42% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is $134.25B. Gross Profit is $82.93B and the EBITDA is $61.26B.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 71.89M compared to 31.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has a 50-day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Approximately 0.75% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock is 1.15, indicating its 5.53% to 3.08% more volatile than the overall global market.

MSFT is trading 48.91% off its 52 week low at $108.80 and -15.04% off its 52 week high of $190.70. Performance wise, MSFT stock has recently shown investors -9.28% a slope in a week, -3.59% a slope in a month and 6.56% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has shown a return of 2.73% since the 1st of this year.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Key Details:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $1.232T. MSFT insiders hold roughly 1.42% of the shares.

On Jan-30-20 Stifel Reiterated MSFT as Buy at $175 → $200. On Jan-30-20 Wedbush Reiterated MSFT as Outperform at $195 → $210 and on Jan-30-20 Wells Fargo Reiterated MSFT as Overweight at $185 → $205.

There are currently 7.50B shares in the float and 7.62B shares outstanding. There are 0.75% shares short in MSFTs float.

The industry rank for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 59 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Fundamental Figures:

MSFT last 2 years revenues have increased from $125,843,000 to $134,249,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.32 and a profit of 11.18% next year.

The growth rate on MSFT this year is 18.32 compared to an industry 7.50. MSFTs next year’s growth rate is 12.63 compared to an industry 21.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.45 and cash per share (mrq) is 17.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.19 compared to an industry of 5.41 and MSFTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 25.50 compared to an industry of 25.19.

MSFT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.62 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.32.

About Microsoft Corporation (MSFT):

Redmond, WA-based Microsoft Corporation is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company dominates the PC software market with more than 80% of the market share for operating systems. The company’s Office 365 application suite is one of the most popular productivity softwares globally. It is also now one of the two public cloud providers that can deliver a wide variety of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions at scale.Microsoft’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools and video games. The company also designs and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, phones, other intelligent devices, and related accessories. Moreover, through Azure, it offers cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms and content.Microsoft reported revenues of $125.84 billion in fiscal 2019. The company reports operations under three segments: Productivity & Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing.Productivity & Business Processes accounted for 32.7% of fiscal 2019 revenues. The segment offers productivity and collaboration tools and services including Office 365, Dynamics business solutions, Teams, Relationship Sales solution, Power Platform and LinkedIn.Intelligent Cloud, which include Azure cloud services, contributed to 30.9% of fiscal 2019 revenues.On October 25, 2018, the company completed the acquisition of GitHub, which provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers, for $7.5 billion.More Personal Computing represented 36.4% of fiscal 2019 revenues. The segment comprises mainly the Windows, Gaming (Xbox hardware and Xbox software and services), Devices (Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices) and Search (Bing and Microsoft Advertising) businesses.