Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 86.96 common shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.93M.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) stock is quoted at $86.96, up 9.8 cents or +12.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is $214.38M. Gross Profit is $143.66M and the EBITDA is $-71.75M.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is 2.93M compared to 1.04M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Guardant Health, Inc. (GH).

Approximately 3.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) stock is indicating its 12.55% to 6.14% more volatile than the overall market.

GH is trading 54.38% off its 52 week low at $56.33 and -22.51% off its 52 week high of $112.21. Performance wise, GH stock has recently shown investors -2.08% decrease in a week, 10.02% a greater amount in a month and 11.17% a greater amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) has shown a return of 11.29% since the start of the year.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Key Evaluation:

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.197B. GH insiders hold roughly 31.88% of the shares.

On Aug-07-19 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated GH as Buy at $96 → $125. On Jan-07-20 Citigroup Initiated GH as Buy at $100 and on Feb-21-20 Guggenheim Initiated GH as Buy at $103.

There are currently 85.55M shares in the float and 93.30M shares outstanding. There are 3.81% shares short in GHs float.

The industry rank for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) Key Fundamentals:

GH last 2 years revenues have increased from $214,375 to $214,375 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.39 and a profit of 31.60% next year.

The growth rate on GH this year is 95.24 compared to an industry 8.70. GHs next year’s growth rate is -36.59 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.91 compared to an industry of 4.03

GH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.39.

About Guardant Health, Inc. (GH):

Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States.