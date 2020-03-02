Box, Inc. (BOX), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock trade 16.75 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.94M.

Box, Inc. (BOX) stock is quoted at $16.75, up 1.47 cents or +9.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Box, Inc. (BOX) is $696.26M. Gross Profit is $480.69M and the EBITDA is $-80.05M.

Box, Inc. (BOX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Box, Inc. (BOX) is 3.94M compared to 1.63M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Box, Inc. (BOX) has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Box, Inc. (BOX).

Approximately 4.93% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Box, Inc. (BOX) stock is 1.29, indicating its 7.86% to 3.84% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BOX’s short term support levels are around $18.33, $18.33 and $18.33 on the downside. BOXs short term resistance levels are $18.33, $18.33 and $18.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BOX has short term rating of Bullish (0.49), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.09) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13).

BOX is trading 34.43% off its 52 week low at $12.46 and -20.95% off its 52 week high of $21.19. Performance wise, BOX stock has recently shown investors 3.59% a greater amount in a week, 9.55% a greater amount in a month and 0.30% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Box, Inc. (BOX) has shown a return of -0.18% since the beginning of the year.

Box, Inc. (BOX) Key Figures:

Box, Inc. (BOX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.523B. BOX insiders hold roughly 3.16% of the shares.

On Sep-27-19 JP Morgan Downgrade BOX as Neutral → Underweight at $15. On Oct-10-19 Berenberg Initiated BOX as Hold at $18 and on Nov-12-19 JMP Securities Downgrade BOX as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 143.91M shares in the float and 148.56M shares outstanding. There are 4.93% shares short in BOXs float.

The industry rank for Box, Inc. (BOX) is 106 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 42% .

Box, Inc. (BOX) Fundamental Data:

BOX last 2 years revenues have increased from $696,264 to $696,264 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Box, Inc. (BOX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 68.09% next year.

The growth rate on BOX this year is 1,000.00 compared to an industry 3.90. BOXs next year’s growth rate is 69.70 compared to an industry 18.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 0.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 120.52 compared to an industry of 5.71

BOX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.04.

About Box, Inc. (BOX):

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2015. The company is a provider of a cloud content management platform. The platform enables internal and external collaboration on content, automation of content-driven business processes, development of custom applications, data protection, security and compliance features.It serves advertising, construction, consumer packaged goods, education, energy, financial services and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, high tech, legal, manufacturing, media and entertainment as well as the retail industry.Other than the U.S, the company operates in the U.K. France, Germany, Japan, Canada, Australia, Netherlands and Sweden.Box currently derives revenues from subscription, sale of premier support package and professional services.Subscription revenues include subscription fees that customers pay against usage of the company’s cloud computing platform and routine support services. Revenues from professional services are derived from implementing best practice use cases, project management and implementation, consulting services.In fiscal 2019, Box reported revenues of $608.4 million, an increase of 20% from fiscal 2018. The competitive environment for Box is gradually improving. The smaller players which have no differentiating features or bigger companies that see little reason to expand are exciting this EFSS industry.However, the enterprise file storage and collaboration space is already crowded with many competitors. Box’s closest competitor, Dropbox, which is more than twice Box’s size is now going after the Enterprise market, Box’s sweet spot, should be a concern. Also, larger vendors like Microsoft and Google, are catching up and giving their products away free as part of their productivity suites.