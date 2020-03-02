bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 72.33 shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.1M.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) stock is changing hands at $72.33, up 5.55 cents or +8.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is $44.67M. Gross Profit is $-540.72M and the EBITDA is $-798.44M.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is 1.1M compared to 1.16M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Right now, bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE).

Approximately 14.67% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) stock is 2.46, indicating its 7.07% to 4.77% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BLUEs short term resistance levels are $133.00, $133.00 and $133.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BLUE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.52) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.36) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.35).

BLUE is trading 8.31% off its 52 week low at $66.78 and -55.74% off its 52 week high of $163.43. Performance wise, BLUE stock has recently shown investors -9.81% a reduction in a week, -12.67% a reduction in a month and -3.55% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has shown a return of -17.57% since the beginning of the year.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Key Data:

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.022B. BLUE insiders hold roughly 0.48% of the shares.

On Feb-03-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade BLUE as In-line → Outperform at $86 → $100. On Feb-19-20 Raymond James Downgrade BLUE as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Feb-19-20 Raymond James Downgrade BLUE as Strong Buy → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 55.34M shares in the float and 55.35M shares outstanding. There are 14.67% shares short in BLUEs float.

The industry rank for bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Key Fundamentals:

BLUE last 2 years revenues have increased from $44,674 to $44,674 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -3.99 and a profit of 17.10% next year.

The growth rate on BLUE this year is 9.29 compared to an industry 8.70. BLUEs next year’s growth rate is -17.33 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 23.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.99. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.13 compared to an industry of 4.03

BLUE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -15.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -3.89.

About bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE):

Cambridge, MA based bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology, which is focused on developing gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has developed a deep pipeline using its lentiviral-based gene therapies, T cell immunotherapy expertise and gene editing capabilities to treat severe genetic diseases and cancer as well.The pipeline for severe genetic diseases, include Zynteglo product candidate for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD), and Lenti-D product candidate for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). Zynteglo (formerly LentiGlobin) was recently approved in Europe for TDT, making it the first gene therapy approved for this indication. The gene therapy has gained a lot of attention of late. The objective of the therapy is to correct the underlying genetic defect, which is the cause of the disease, rather than offering treatments that only address the symptoms. The gene therapy has a huge advantage over other therapies, especially for diseases like SCD and cancer, which have no cure.The oncology programs are focused on developing novel T cell-based immunotherapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapies. The oncology pipeline includes CAR T cell product candidates — bb2121 and bb21217 — for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company is co-developing and co-promoting bb2121 in the United States with Celgene which is now acquired by Bristol Myers. Bristol Myers also owns the development and commercialization rights for bb2121 product candidate in the United States, while bluebird has an option to elect to co-develop and co-promote bb21217 within the United States.With no approved products in its kitty, the company does not generate any revenues from the sale of products. However, the company derived revenues from collaboration arrangements, out-licensing arrangements including royalties on net sales of products to licensees or sublicensees, research fees, and grant revenues.Revenues in 2019 came in at $44.7 million, down 18.2% year over year.