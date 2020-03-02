JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified organization, saw its stock trade 116.11 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 22.99M.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is quoted at $116.11, down -5.26 cents or -4.33% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $110.04B. Gross Profit is $110.04B..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 22.99M compared to 11.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Approximately 0.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is 1.14, indicating its 3.58% to 1.89% more volatile than the overall market.

JPM is trading 18.37% off its 52 week low at $98.09 and -17.71% off its 52 week high of $141.10. Performance wise, JPM stock has recently shown investors -14.51% a pullback in a week, -13.50% a pullback in a month and -11.82% a pullback in the past quarter.

More importantly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has shown a return of -16.71% since the 1st of this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Key Statistics:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $356.92B. JPM insiders hold roughly 0.86% of the shares.

On Jan-09-20 DA Davidson Initiated JPM as Neutral at $140. On Feb-03-20 Odeon Upgrade JPM as Hold → Buy and on Mar-02-20 Piper Sandler Upgrade JPM as Neutral → Overweight at $149.

There are currently 3.05B shares in the float and 3.21B shares outstanding. There are 0.80% shares short in JPMs float.

The industry rank for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 27 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 11% .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Fundamental Evaluation:

JPM last 2 years revenues have increased from $115,627,000 to $115,627,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.76 and a profit of 6.91% next year.

The growth rate on JPM this year is 0.28 compared to an industry 2.60. JPMs next year’s growth rate is 7.44 compared to an industry 7.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 74.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 315.53. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.52 compared to an industry of 1.28 and JPMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.27 compared to an industry of 9.97.

JPM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 10.75 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.76.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM):

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company with assets worth $2.69 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $261.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the major financial service firms in the world.JPMorgan organizes its business through following five reportable segments:Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 45% of net income in 2019) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through ATMs, online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking and Card, Commerce Solution & Auto. Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (33%) offers a wide range of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. Commercial Banking (CB) segment (11%) provides lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities. Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (8%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services. Corporate segment (3%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.In 2019, JPMorgan acquired InstaMed Holdings Inc.