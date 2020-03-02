Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 44.16 common shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.01M.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) stock traded at $44.16, up 3.34 cents or +8.18% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $-289.2M and the EBITDA is $-478.49M.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is 1.01M compared to 942.64k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN).

Approximately 17.12% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) stock is indicating its 6.10% to 4.98% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, BHVNs short term resistance levels are $70.89, $70.89 and $70.89 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BHVN has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.42).

BHVN is trading 20.36% off its 52 week low at $36.69 and -34.92% off its 52 week high of $67.86. Performance wise, BHVN stock has recently shown investors -2.60% a drop in a week, -13.24% a drop in a month and -22.53% a drop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has shown a return of -18.88% since the 1st of this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Key Figures:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.552B. BHVN insiders hold roughly 14.44% of the shares.

On Nov-22-19 Wedbush Initiated BHVN as Outperform, On Feb-06-20 Mizuho Initiated BHVN as Buy and on Feb-10-20 Oppenheimer Downgrade BHVN as Outperform → Perform.

There are currently 47.25M shares in the float and 53.87M shares outstanding. There are 17.12% shares short in BHVNs float.

The industry rank for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is 96 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Fundamental Details:

BHVN last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.96 and a profit of 30.80% next year.

The growth rate on BHVN this year is -30.43 compared to an industry 8.70. BHVNs next year’s growth rate is -22.79 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.14 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.88.

BHVN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -7.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.97.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN):

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States.