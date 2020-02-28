Intel Corporation (INTC), a Technology Semiconductors corporation, saw its stock exchange 55.83 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 25.42M.

Intel Corporation (INTC) stock is changing hands at $55.83, down -3.82 cents or -6.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Intel Corporation (INTC) is $71.96B. Gross Profit is $42.14B and the EBITDA is $32.13B.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Intel Corporation (INTC) is 25.42M compared to 22.03M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Intel Corporation (INTC) has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Approximately 1.09% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Intel Corporation (INTC) stock is 0.88, indicating its 3.29% to 2.27% more volatile than the overall global market.

Based on technical analysis, INTC has short term rating of Bearish (-0.29), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.16) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.24) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03).

INTC is trading 30.26% off its 52 week low at $42.86 and -19.43% off its 52 week high of $69.29. Performance wise, INTC stock has recently shown investors -14.70% a reduction in a week, -17.06% a reduction in a month and -5.07% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Intel Corporation (INTC) has shown a return of -6.72% since the 1st of this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Key Statistics:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $238.785B. INTC insiders hold roughly 0.04% of the shares.

On Jan-24-20 Loop Capital Downgrade INTC as Hold → Sell at $50 → $59. On Jan-24-20 Cowen Reiterated INTC as Market Perform at $55 → $64 and on Jan-27-20 Northland Capital Downgrade INTC as Outperform → Market Perform at $70.

There are currently 4.27B shares in the float and 4.35B shares outstanding. There are 1.09% shares short in INTCs float.

The industry rank for Intel Corporation (INTC) is 50 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Intel Corporation (INTC) Fundamental Evaluation:

INTC last 2 years revenues have increased from $70,848,000 to $71,965,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Intel Corporation (INTC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.31 and a loss of -0.28% next year.

The growth rate on INTC this year is 2.46 compared to an industry -5.00. INTCs next year’s growth rate is 2.00 compared to an industry 12.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 17.95 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.30 compared to an industry of 3.56 and INTCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.85 compared to an industry of 12.81.

INTC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.31.

About Intel Corporation (INTC):

Intel Corporation, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving.In fact, its data-centric businesses accounted for 48.3% of revenues in fiscal 2019. This underscores the fact that the company’s data-centric businesses are helping it generate revenues close to what it generates from the PC business. The contribution of data-centric businesses to the total revenues has grown gradually over the past five years and should become significant in the near future.Nevertheless, the company continues to maintain its dominant market share for microprocessors in both consumer and enterprise markets.Intel generated $71.97 billion in revenues in 2019.Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-Volatile memory solutions group (NSG) and Programmable solutions Group (PSG) and All Other business units form the crux of Intel’s data-centric business model.DCG accounted for 33% of revenues in 2019. The segment deals with servers, workstations and other products for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market.IOTG offers high-performance compute (HPC) solutions and embedded applications. The segment accounted for 5% of 2019 revenues.NSG contributed 6% to revenues in 2019. The segment primarily offers memory and storage products like Optane and 3D NAND technology, primarily utilizing SSDs.PSG segment that accounted for 3% of revenues offers programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs and structured ASICs.Mobileye contributed 1% to revenues in 2019. The segment is engaged in developing computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology for ADAS and autonomous driving. Intel acquired Mobileye in 2018.Client Computing Group (CCG), which accounted for 52% of 2019 revenues, is the company’s largest segment. The company is the dominant provider of computer CPUs. It began shipping 10 nanometer (nm) based 10th generation processors (previously referred to as Ice Lake) in 2019.