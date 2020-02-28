AT&T Inc. (T), a Communication Services Telecom Services organization, saw its stock trade 35.73 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 36.61M.

AT&T Inc. (T) stock is changing hands at $35.73, down -1.37 cents or -3.69% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for AT&T Inc. (T) is $181.19B. Gross Profit is $97.05B and the EBITDA is $52.64B.

AT&T Inc. (T) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of AT&T Inc. (T) is 36.61M compared to 30.32M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, AT&T Inc. (T) has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AT&T Inc. (T).

Approximately 1.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of AT&T Inc. (T) stock is 0.58, indicating its 2.34% to 1.87% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, Ts short term resistance levels are $39.43, $39.43 and $39.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, T has short term rating of Bearish (-0.25), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20).

T is trading 20.42% off its 52 week low at $29.67 and -10.00% off its 52 week high of $39.70. Performance wise, T stock has recently shown investors -7.46% a slope in a week, -7.39% a slope in a month and -4.11% a slope in the past quarter.

Furthermore, AT&T Inc. (T) has shown a return of -8.57% since the start of the year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Key Figures:

AT&T Inc. (T) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $256.287B. T insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares.

On Nov-19-19 MoffettNathanson Downgrade T as Neutral → Sell at $30. On Jan-22-20 Deutsche Bank Initiated T as Buy at $44 and on Jan-30-20 UBS Downgrade T as Buy → Neutral at $42 → $39.

There are currently 7.30B shares in the float and 7.32B shares outstanding. There are 1.83% shares short in Ts float.

The industry rank for AT&T Inc. (T) is 104 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 41% .

AT&T Inc. (T) Fundamental Data:

T last 2 years revenues have increased from $181,193,000 to $182,365,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (T) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.87 and a profit of 6.11% next year.

The growth rate on T this year is 0.84 compared to an industry 9.90. Ts next year’s growth rate is 6.11 compared to an industry 8.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 25.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.66. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.34 compared to an industry of 1.55 and Ts price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.23 compared to an industry of 6.58.

T fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.60 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.87.

About AT&T Inc. (T):

Based in Dallas, TX, AT&T Inc. is the second largest wireless service provider in North America and one of the world’s leading communications service carriers. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the company offers a wide range of communication and business solutions that include wireless, local exchange, long-distance, data/broadband and Internet, video, managed networking, wholesale and cloud-based services.Post the Time Warner acquisition, the company has reorganized its operating segments effective third-quarter 2018 to better reflect its current businesses. The new segments of the company are Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr.Communications (78.1% of total operating revenues in fourth quarter 2019): This segment includes three separate business units namely, Mobility, Entertainment Group and Business Wireline. Mobility provides wireless service to consumer and wholesale subscribers throughout the United States and its territories. The Entertainment Group provides video, high-speed Internet and communications services predominantly to residential customers in the United States. Business Wireline provides communications services to more than 3 million business customers, including multinational corporations and government and wholesale customers.WarnerMedia (19.1%): This segment represents the various business units of the erstwhile Time Warner namely, Turner, Home Box Office and Warner Bros. It also includes AT&T’s Regional Sports Networks in the Turner division and Otter Media.Latin America (3.8%): The segment comprises wireless services in Mexico and pay-TV entertainment services in Latin America under Vrio. AT&T also owns 41% of Sky Mexico, financial results of which are accounted for as an equity-method investment.Xandr (1.3%): Xandr is AT&T’s advertising and analytics firm, which provides targeted advertising services leveraging data insights. The company aims to create a new option for advertisers and publishers to reach specific audiences at scale in trusted, premium content environments.