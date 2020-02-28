Energy Transfer LP (ET), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock trade 10.75 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 29.36M.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock traded at $10.75, down -0.03 cents or -0.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $54.21B. Gross Profit is $11.35B and the EBITDA is $10.5B.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 29.36M compared to 18.4M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Approximately 3.82% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Energy Transfer LP (ET) stock is 1.55, indicating its 6.16% to 3.19% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ETs short term resistance levels are $19.19, $19.19 and $19.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ET has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.43).

ET is trading -0.28% off its 52 week low at $10.78 and -32.24% off its 52 week high of $15.86. Performance wise, ET stock has recently shown investors -14.27% decrease in a week, -15.95% decrease in a month and -12.60% decrease in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has shown a return of -16.21% since the start of the year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Key Evaluation:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $28.916B. ET insiders hold roughly 13.56% of the shares.

On Apr-16-19 Raymond James Upgrade ET as Outperform → Strong Buy, On Jul-17-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated ET as Overweight at $22 and on Jan-06-20 Morgan Stanley Initiated ET as Overweight at $18.

There are currently 2.37B shares in the float and 2.77B shares outstanding. There are 3.82% shares short in ETs float.

The industry rank for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 114 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 45% .

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Fundamental Details:

ET last 2 years revenues have increased from $54,213,000 to $54,213,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Energy Transfer LP (ET) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.36 and a profit of 4.24% next year.

The growth rate on ET this year is 1.47 compared to an industry -3.80. ETs next year’s growth rate is 6.52 compared to an industry 4.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.83 compared to an industry of 2.23 and ETs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.01 compared to an industry of 6.98.

ET fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.38 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.33.

About Energy Transfer LP (ET):

Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States.