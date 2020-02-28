Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), a Communication Services Broadcasting corporation, saw its stock exchange 6.46 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 28.91M.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock traded at $6.46, down -0.33 cents or -4.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is $7.79B. Gross Profit is $3.94B and the EBITDA is $2.22B.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is 28.91M compared to 19.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Approximately 13.91% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock is 1.00, indicating its 2.97% to 1.76% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SIRI’s short term support levels are around $7.57, $7.57 and $7.57 on the downside. SIRIs short term resistance levels are $7.57, $7.57 and $7.57 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SIRI has short term rating of Bearish (-0.25), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.19).

SIRI is trading 23.52% off its 52 week low at $5.23 and -12.70% off its 52 week high of $7.40. Performance wise, SIRI stock has recently shown investors -11.99% a lower amount in a week, -9.40% a lower amount in a month and -5.69% a lower amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has shown a return of -9.65% since the beginning of the year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Key Data:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $28.514B. SIRI insiders hold roughly 72.75% of the shares.

On Dec-17-19 FBN Securities Initiated SIRI as Outperform at $8.50. On Feb-06-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade SIRI as Outperform → Neutral and on Feb-07-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade SIRI as Outperform → Neutral.

There are currently 1.20B shares in the float and 4.47B shares outstanding. There are 13.91% shares short in SIRIs float.

The industry rank for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is 63 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Fundamental Evaluation:

SIRI last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,794,000 to $7,794,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 15.32% next year.

The growth rate on SIRI this year is 25.00 compared to an industry 15.00. SIRIs next year’s growth rate is 20.00 compared to an industry 0.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is -0.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.02. and SIRIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.72 compared to an industry of 4.81.

SIRI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.05.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI):

Headquartered in New York, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. was founded in 1990. The radio broadcasting company creates and broadcasts a variety of content such as commercial-free music, premier sports and live events, news and comedy and exclusive talk and entertainment shows. Sirius XM provides radio services to users in the United States and Canada.On Feb 1, 2019, Sirius XM completed the acquisition of Pandora, making it the world’s largest audio entertainment company.Notably, the company’s services are primarily distributed through its app and website, automakers, and other connected devices like Amazon Echo, Fire TV products and Apple TV.Sirius XM reported revenues of $7.79 billion in 2019. Pandora reported revenues of $1.61 billion.The company has four revenue generating segments:Subscriber Revenues: This segment consists of subscription fees, activation fees and the effects of rebates. The segment generated 78.5% of total revenues in 2019.Advertising Revenues: This segment includes the sale of advertisements on the company’s non-music channels, net of agency fees and accounted for 17.1% of total revenues in 2019.Equipment Revenues: This segment includes revenues and royalties from the sale of Sirius and XM radios, components and accessories, accounting for 2.2% of total revenues in 2019.Other revenues: This segment offers ancillary services, such as Backseat TV, data and weather services. The segment generated 2.1% of total revenues in 2019.Sirius XM faces significant competition from Apple and Spotify in the U.S. market. Both these companies dominate the streaming space as they together command the highest market share. Additionally, key initiatives taken by both Apple and Spotify to gain competitive advantage may hurt Sirius XM’s user base expansion levels.