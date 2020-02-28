Square, Inc. (SQ), a Technology Software—Infrastructure organization, saw its stock exchange 79.31 shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 12.65M.

Square, Inc. (SQ) stock is quoted at $79.31, up 2.72 cents or +3.55% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Square, Inc. (SQ) is $4.71B. Gross Profit is $1.9B and the EBITDA is $102.16M.

Square, Inc. (SQ) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Square, Inc. (SQ) is 12.65M compared to 7.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Square, Inc. (SQ) has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Square, Inc. (SQ).

Approximately 9.84% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Square, Inc. (SQ) stock is 3.23, indicating its 6.13% to 4.21% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SQ’s short term support levels are around $82.97, $82.97 and $82.97 on the downside. SQs short term resistance levels are $82.97, $82.97 and $82.97 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SQ has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.68) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.43).

SQ is trading 45.76% off its 52 week low at $54.41 and -9.10% off its 52 week high of $87.25. Performance wise, SQ stock has recently shown investors -7.46% a drop in a week, 6.03% an increase in a month and 16.21% an increase in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Square, Inc. (SQ) has shown a return of 26.77% since the first of the year.

Square, Inc. (SQ) Key Statistics:

Square, Inc. (SQ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $34.078B. SQ insiders hold roughly 1.20% of the shares.

On Feb-19-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Reiterated SQ as Overweight at $75 → $90. On Feb-27-20 Needham Reiterated SQ as Buy at $80 → $105 and on Feb-27-20 Canaccord Genuity Upgrade SQ as Hold → Buy at $90.

There are currently 342.68M shares in the float and 441.06M shares outstanding. There are 9.84% shares short in SQs float.

The industry rank for Square, Inc. (SQ) is 155 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

Square, Inc. (SQ) Fundamental Research:

SQ last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,298,177 to $4,713,500 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Square, Inc. (SQ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.21 and a profit of 22.59% next year.

The growth rate on SQ this year is 13.75 compared to an industry 5.60. SQs next year’s growth rate is 42.86 compared to an industry 16.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 2.93 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 19.87 compared to an industry of 5.71 and SQs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 211.80 compared to an industry of 38.51.

SQ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.91 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.14.

About Square, Inc. (SQ):

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Square, Inc. was incorporated in 2015. The company offers financial and marketing services through its comprehensive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers to start, run and grow their businesses.We combine sophisticated software with affordable hardware to provide sellers powerful payment and point-of-sale solutions. The company provides payment and point-of-sale (POS) services, which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information.Square’s payments and POS services include In-Person Payments, Online Payments, Square Cash, Square Register, Square Analytics, Square Appointments and Square App Marketplace. The company’s financial services include Square Capital and Square Payroll.Square reported total revenues of $3.3 billion in 2018. The company earns revenues from transactions, subscription and services, hardware and bitcoin.Transaction-based revenues (75% of total revenues in 2018) include transaction fees that sellers pay for managed payment solutions and services.Subscription and services-based revenues (17.9%) include fees that sellers pay for a range of paid services-based products including Square Appointments, Gift Cards, Customer Engagement, Employee Management, Payroll, Instant Deposit, and other subscription and services-based products offered through Square Marketplace. A significant portion of the revenues comes from Square Capital that provides loans to pre-qualified sellers and Caviar, Square’s food ordering service.Hardware revenues (2.1%) are generated from sales of contactless readers, chip card readers and third-party peripherals which include cash drawers, receipt printers and barcode scanners. Square’s hardware portfolio is comprised of Square Stand, Magstripe reader, Square Register and Square Terminal, and chip readers.Bitcoin revenues (5%) are derived from total sales of bitcoin to customers. Cash App users can buy and sell bitcoins.Geographically, the United States contributed almost 95.2% of revenues, while the rest came from International markets.The company had approximately 3,349 employees worldwide as of Dec 31, 2018.