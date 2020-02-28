Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock exchange 5.34 common shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 25.92M.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock is quoted at $5.34, down -0.42 cents or -7.29% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $3.5B. Gross Profit is $1.72B and the EBITDA is $1.36B.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 25.92M compared to 13.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC).

Approximately 2.01% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock is 0.12, indicating its 6.79% to 4.39% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, KGC’s short term support levels are around $5.99, $5.99 and $5.99 on the downside. KGCs short term resistance levels are $5.99, $5.99 and $5.99 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KGC has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.30) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

KGC is trading 78.00% off its 52 week low at $3.00 and -14.83% off its 52 week high of $6.27. Performance wise, KGC stock has recently shown investors -4.47% a slope in a week, 11.25% a higher demand in a month and 27.45% a higher demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has shown a return of 12.66% since the start of the year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Key Evaluation:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.734B. KGC insiders hold roughly 3.52% of the shares.

On Oct-15-19 Barclays Downgrade KGC as Overweight → Equal Weight, On Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed KGC as Sector Perform and on Jan-23-20 Credit Suisse Resumed KGC as Neutral.

There are currently 1.25B shares in the float and 1.25B shares outstanding. There are 2.01% shares short in KGCs float.

The industry rank for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 74 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Fundamental Details:

KGC last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,497,300 to $3,497,300 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.08 and a loss of -10.78% next year.

The growth rate on KGC this year is 29.41 compared to an industry 20.60. KGCs next year’s growth rate is -2.27 compared to an industry 9.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.26 compared to an industry of 1.96 and KGCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.80 compared to an industry of 10.54.

KGC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC):

Based in Ontario, Canada, Kinross Gold Corporation is primarily involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. It ranks among the top 10 gold mining companies in the world with 2019 production of around 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces. The company’s operations are located in three core regions – the Americas (56% of 2019 production), Russia (21%) and West Africa (23%). It holds major assets in Canada, the United States, and Russia, and is primarily involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. Kinross also produces and sells silver. The company has facilities in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Russia, and Africa, and caters to a diverse clientele in Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Greece. It runs several mines, including Fort Knox, Round Mountain and Kettle River-Buckhorn in the United States; Dvoinoye and Kupol in Russia; Maricunga in Chile; and Paracatu in Brazil. The company’s development projects include La Coipa in Chile and Tasiast in Mauritania.The company’s strategy is to boost shareholders’ value by increasing net asset value, precious metal reserves, long-term cash flow production and earnings per share.In February 2018, Kinross’ fully-owned subsidiary — Kinross Brasil Mineracao — announced the acquisition of two hydroelectric power plants located in Brazil from a subsidiary of Gerdau SA for $257 million. The two plants — Barra dos Coqueiros and Cacu — are expected to secure a long-term power supply for Kinross’ Paracatu mine, which will lower production costs over the life of mine. In July 2018, the transaction was completed successfully.The deal considerably de-risks supply chain as it is expected to secure just about 70% of Paracatu’s anticipated power requirements at a low, fixed cost, while the remaining 30% power demand is expected to be fulfilled by third-party suppliers under fixed-term power purchase agreements. This will lower market exposure for a key input in an environment where Kinross expects input costs to rise. Moreover, strategic investment in core asset will further enhance and strengthen Paracatu, which is a cornerstone asset in the company’s portfolio.