Morgan Stanley (MS), a Financial Services Capital Markets corporation, saw its stock trade 45.41 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 25.55M.

Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is changing hands at $45.41, down -1.83 cents or -3.87% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $41.42B. Gross Profit is $36.73B..

Morgan Stanley (MS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Morgan Stanley (MS) is 25.55M compared to 11.18M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Morgan Stanley (MS) has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Approximately 1.35% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is 1.32, indicating its 3.80% to 2.21% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, MS’s short term support levels are around $61.14, $61.14 and $61.14 on the downside. MSs short term resistance levels are $61.14, $61.14 and $61.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MS has short term rating of Bearish (-0.42), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.26).

MS is trading 17.16% off its 52 week low at $38.76 and -21.12% off its 52 week high of $57.57. Performance wise, MS stock has recently shown investors -15.52% a lower demand in a week, -15.94% a lower demand in a month and -9.11% a lower demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley (MS) has shown a return of -11.17% since the first of the year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Key Data:

Morgan Stanley (MS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $69.586B. MS insiders hold roughly 23.88% of the shares.

On Jan-21-20 Citigroup Downgrade MS as Buy → Neutral at $68 → $50. On Feb-20-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade MS as Overweight → Equal Weight and on Feb-21-20 DA Davidson Downgrade MS as Buy → Neutral at $61.

There are currently 1.23B shares in the float and 1.66B shares outstanding. There are 1.35% shares short in MSs float.

The industry rank for Morgan Stanley (MS) is 98 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamental Research:

MS last 2 years revenues have increased from $38,926,000 to $38,926,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (MS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.46 and a profit of 10.35% next year.

The growth rate on MS this year is 7.63 compared to an industry 11.40. MSs next year’s growth rate is 8.96 compared to an industry 6.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 46.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 21.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.04 compared to an industry of 2.04 and MSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.82 compared to an industry of 9.75.

MS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.36 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.49.

About Morgan Stanley (MS):

Founded in 1935 and incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in 1981, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. With 60,431 employees, the company serves a diversified group of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals through more than 1,200 offices across 43 countries.The company’s businesses are divided into three segments:The Institutional Securities (IS) segment (49% of net revenues in 2019) includes capital raising; financial advisory services that include advices on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate and project finance; corporate lending; sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity and fixed income securities and related products, including foreign exchange and commodities; benchmark indices and risk management analytics; and investment activities. The Wealth Management Group (WM) segment (43%) provides brokerage and investment advisory services covering various investment alternatives; financial and wealth planning services; annuity and other insurance products; credit and other lending products; cash management services; retirement services; and trust and fiduciary services and engages in fixed income principal trading. The Investment Management (IM) segment (8%) provides global asset management products and services in equity, fixed income, alternative investments that include hedge funds and funds of funds, and merchant banking including real estate, private equity and infrastructure, to institutional and retail clients through proprietary and third-party distribution channels. The segment also engages in investment.In 2019, the company acquired Canada-based Solium Capital Inc and renamed it as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley.