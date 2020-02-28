Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock exchange 33.01 common shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 19.84M.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) stock is quoted at $33.01, down -1.62 cents or -4.68% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is $3.46B. Gross Profit is $2.32B and the EBITDA is $715.92M.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is 19.84M compared to 16.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR).

Approximately 3.72% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) stock is 0.53, indicating its 3.88% to 3.29% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, TWTR’s short term support levels are around $36.02, $36.02 and $36.02 on the downside. TWTRs short term resistance levels are $36.02, $36.02 and $36.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TWTR has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06).

TWTR is trading 15.30% off its 52 week low at $28.63 and -28.01% off its 52 week high of $45.85. Performance wise, TWTR stock has recently shown investors -15.47% a cutback in a week, -1.23% a cutback in a month and 8.09% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has shown a return of 3.00% since the 1st of this year.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Key Data:

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $25.823B. TWTR insiders hold roughly 3.55% of the shares.

On Jan-31-20 Citigroup Resumed TWTR as Neutral at $36 → $35. On Feb-07-20 Guggenheim Downgrade TWTR as Buy → Neutral at $34 → $36 and on Feb-07-20 Susquehanna Upgrade TWTR as Neutral → Positive at $47.

There are currently 748.58M shares in the float and 797.40M shares outstanding. There are 3.72% shares short in TWTRs float.

The industry rank for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is 155 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Fundamental Details:

TWTR last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,459,329 to $3,459,329 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.16 and a profit of 16.18% next year.

The growth rate on TWTR this year is -62.03 compared to an industry 5.60. TWTRs next year’s growth rate is 20.00 compared to an industry 16.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 11.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.94 compared to an industry of 5.71 and TWTRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.98 compared to an industry of 38.51.

TWTR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.17.

About Twitter, Inc. (TWTR):

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Twitter is a global platform that connects a user to a network of people, news, ideas, opinions and information. A user can tweet his/her take on any subject in real time, which can be retweeted by others. Tweets are limited to 280 characters.Twitter uses an asymmetric follow model, which means that the relationships between users may not be reciprocal. A user can be followed by other users who may know him/her by name but not personally, such as celebrities and politicians. Twitter enables users to search and discover content in which they are interested including tweets that may have attachments like links, media, photos and other applications.Twitter reported revenues of $3.46 billion in 2019.The company measures number of users through the monetizable daily active users (mDAU) metric. mDau is defined as “Twitter users who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through Twitter.com or Twitter applications that are able to show ads. Average mDAU for a period represents the number of mDAU on each day of such period divided by the number of days for such period.”Average mDAUs were 152 million in fourth-quarter 2019.Twitter reports revenues in two segments — Advertising Services (86.5% of 2019 revenues) and Data Licensing (13.5%). The company earned most of its revenues from advertisers using its Promoted Products (promoted tweets, accounts and trends). Advertisers can also run short video ads, such as In-Stream video ads, either before or along premium video content. Such content include live premium videos from publishing partners or clips from a variety of interest categories such as news, sports and entertainment.Twitter’s expanding database helps marketers to target audiences on the basis of interest and gender, geography, keyword, television conversation and device. The company also provides mobile advertising exchange services through its MoPub exchange. The mobile ad exchange enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell advertising inventory, and matches buyers and sellers.Twitter faces significant competition from the likes of Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Sina Weibo.