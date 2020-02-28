Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), a Basic Materials Copper corporation, saw its stock exchange 9.80 common shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 27.53M.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock is changing hands at $9.80, down -0.66 cents or -6.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $14.4B. Gross Profit is $2.72B and the EBITDA is $2.31B.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is 27.53M compared to 24.31M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX).

Approximately 3.93% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock is 2.30, indicating its 4.25% to 3.33% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, FCXs short term resistance levels are $14.39, $14.39 and $14.39 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FCX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.27), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24).

FCX is trading 16.25% off its 52 week low at $8.43 and -33.22% off its 52 week high of $14.68. Performance wise, FCX stock has recently shown investors -18.87% a cutback in a week, -13.27% a cutback in a month and -15.95% a cutback in the past quarter.

More importantly, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has shown a return of -25.30% since the beginning of the year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Key Figures:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $14.22B. FCX insiders hold roughly 0.68% of the shares.

On Nov-13-19 BofA/Merrill Upgrade FCX as Neutral → Buy at $14. On Dec-17-19 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade FCX as Market Perform → Outperform at $12 → $17 and on Jan-14-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade FCX as Neutral → Underperform at $11 → $10.

There are currently 1.44B shares in the float and 1.47B shares outstanding. There are 3.93% shares short in FCXs float.

The industry rank for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is 215 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 15% .

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Fundamental Details:

FCX last 2 years revenues have increased from $14,402,000 to $14,402,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 and a profit of 224.93% next year.

The growth rate on FCX this year is 1,550.00 compared to an industry 5.80. FCXs next year’s growth rate is 245.45 compared to an industry 9.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.41 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.81 compared to an industry of 0.99 and FCXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.80 compared to an industry of 8.09.

FCX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.33 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.03.

About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX):

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., formerly Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., is engaged in mineral exploration and development; mining and milling of copper, gold, molybdenum and silver; as well as the smelting and refining of copper concentrates. The company conducts its operations primarily through its principal operating subsidiaries, PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI), Freeport-McMoRan Corporation (formerly Phelps Dodge) and Atlantic Copper. PT Freeport Indonesia’s principal asset is Papua, Indonesia-based Grasberg mine, which contains the world’s largest copper and gold reserves.In December 2018, the company completed the transaction with the Indonesian government regarding PT Freeport Indonesia’s (PT-FI) long-term mining rights and ownership. Freeport has a 48.76% ownership interest in PT-FI and it manages the mining operations. Freeport’s economic interest in PT-FI is around 81% through 2022.Freeport conducts its mining operations through four primary divisions – North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum. North America, South America and Indonesia accounted for roughly 45%, 36% and 19% of its recoverable copper production, respectively, in 2019.In North America, Freeport operates seven open-pit copper mines – Morenci, Bagdad, Sierrita, Miami and Safford located in Arizona, and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The company also has molybdenum mines, Henderson (underground) and Climax (open-pit), in Colorado. All of these operations are wholly owned by Freeport, except Morenci, which is under a joint venture with Freeport holding a 72% stake. In South America, the company has two operating copper mines – Cerro Verde (53.56% stake) in Peru and El Abra (51%) in Chile.In December 2019, Freeport completed the divestment of a portion of its cobalt refinery in Kokkola, Finland along with associated cobalt cathode precursor business to Umicore. Total cash consideration for the transaction amounted to roughly $200 million, which includes working capital of $50 million.In November 2016, Freeport completed the sale of its 70% interest in TF Holdings Limited (TFHL) to China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. for $2.65 billion in cash.