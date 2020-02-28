Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), a Consumer Cyclical Resorts & Casinos corporation, saw its stock trade 12.75 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 18.31M.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) stock is quoted at $12.75, down -0.2 cents or -1.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is $8.53B. Gross Profit is $4.42B and the EBITDA is $2.12B.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is 18.31M compared to 13.95M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR).

Approximately 13.86% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) stock is 1.31, indicating its 4.06% to 1.97% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, CZR’s short term support levels are around $12.86, $12.86 and $12.86 on the downside. CZRs short term resistance levels are $12.86, $12.86 and $12.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CZR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05).

CZR is trading 59.38% off its 52 week low at $8.00 and -13.47% off its 52 week high of $14.73. Performance wise, CZR stock has recently shown investors -12.82% a lower demand in a week, -6.25% a lower demand in a month and -2.60% a lower demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has shown a return of -6.25% since the start of the year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Key Figures:

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.699B. CZR insiders hold roughly 17.15% of the shares.

On Jan-16-19 BofA/Merrill Downgrade CZR as Buy → Neutral, On Mar-20-19 Credit Suisse Resumed CZR as Outperform at $13 and on Jun-25-19 Nomura Downgrade CZR as Buy → Neutral at $12.

There are currently 674.27M shares in the float and 686.76M shares outstanding. There are 13.86% shares short in CZRs float.

The industry rank for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is 191 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 25% .

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Fundamental Details:

CZR last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,742,000 to $8,742,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a profit of 93.00% next year.

The growth rate on CZR this year is -95.35 compared to an industry 0.00. CZRs next year’s growth rate is -75.00 compared to an industry 18.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.91. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.93 compared to an industry of 3.04 and CZRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.38 compared to an industry of 11.97.

CZR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.05.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR):

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.