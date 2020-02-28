Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified organization, saw its stock trade 6.28 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.74M.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) stock traded at $6.28, down -0.16 cents or -2.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Gross Profit is $2.92T..

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is 4.74M compared to 1.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG).

Approximately 0.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) stock is 1.10, indicating its 1.66% to 1.02% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, SMFGs short term resistance levels are $11.77, $11.77 and $11.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SMFG has short term rating of Bearish (-0.29), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.64) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.44).

SMFG is trading -0.95% off its 52 week low at $6.34 and -16.93% off its 52 week high of $7.56. Performance wise, SMFG stock has recently shown investors -6.69% a reduction in a week, -11.42% a reduction in a month and -14.44% a reduction in the past quarter.

More importantly, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) has shown a return of -15.25% since the beginning of the year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) Key Statistics:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $43.34B. SMFG insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares.

On Jun-10-15 BofA/Merrill Downgrade SMFG as Buy → Neutral, On Feb-04-16 Citigroup Downgrade SMFG as Neutral → Sell and on May-25-16 Macquarie Downgrade SMFG as Outperform → Neutral.

There are currently 6.38B shares in the float and 6.91B shares outstanding. There are 0.03% shares short in SMFGs float.

The industry rank for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is 189 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) Key Fundamentals:

SMFG last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,969,875,000 to $2,492,775,000 showing a downtrend.

and a profit of 4.26% next year.

The growth rate on SMFG this year is 1.04 compared to an industry 1.40. SMFGs next year’s growth rate is 2.06 compared to an industry 5.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 14.41 and cash per share (mrq) is 106.70. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.41 compared to an industry of 0.92 and SMFGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.14 compared to an industry of 7.53.

SMFG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.97

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG):

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG.