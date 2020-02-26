frontdoor, inc. (FTDR), a Consumer Cyclical Personal Services organization, saw its stock exchange 47.85 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 650.08k.

frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) stock is changing hands at $47.85, up 3.35 cents or +7.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) is $1.34B. Gross Profit is $571M and the EBITDA is $288M.

frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) is 650.08k compared to 468.15k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of frontdoor, inc. (FTDR).

Approximately 1.57% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) stock is indicating its 3.00% to 2.89% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, FTDR’s short term support levels are around $52.00, $52.00 and $52.00 on the downside. FTDRs short term resistance levels are $52.00, $52.00 and $52.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FTDR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.21), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.36).

FTDR is trading 64.69% off its 52 week low at $27.77 and -14.19% off its 52 week high of $53.29. Performance wise, FTDR stock has recently shown investors -1.05% a slope in a week, -0.47% a slope in a month and 1.85% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) has shown a return of -6.16% since the beginning of the year.

frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) Key Evaluation:

frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.051B. FTDR insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares.

On May-09-19 Compass Point Reiterated FTDR as Buy at $45 → $47.50. On Jul-31-19 Buckingham Research Downgrade FTDR as Buy → Neutral and on Sep-27-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade FTDR as Outperform → Market Perform.

There are currently 84.59M shares in the float and 84.70M shares outstanding. There are 1.57% shares short in FTDRs float.

The industry rank for frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) is 50 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 20% .

frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) Fundamental Research:

FTDR last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,258,000 to $1,345,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.18 and a profit of 3.50% next year.

The growth rate on FTDR this year is 3.39 compared to an industry 12.60. FTDRs next year’s growth rate is 1.09 compared to an industry 11.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is -2.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.10. and FTDRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 22.13 compared to an industry of 10.30.

FTDR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.

About frontdoor, inc. (FTDR):

Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States.