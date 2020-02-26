Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 25.39 shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 353.35k.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock is trading at $25.39, up 3.66 cents or +16.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is $10.24M. Gross Profit is $-89.56M and the EBITDA is $-138.2M.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is 353.35k compared to 349.08k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR).

Approximately 1.54% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) stock is indicating its 9.79% to 13.09% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, VIR’s short term support levels are around $26.33, $26.33 and $26.33 on the downside. VIRs short term resistance levels are $26.33 and $26.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VIR has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

VIR is trading 118.70% off its 52 week low at $11.65 and -12.14% off its 52 week high of $29.00. Performance wise, VIR stock has recently shown investors 23.96% a higher demand in a week, 8.92% a higher demand in a month and 69.63% a higher demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has shown a return of 72.80% since the 1st of this year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Key Figures:

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.559B. VIR insiders hold roughly 0.43% of the shares.

On Nov-05-19 JP Morgan Initiated VIR as Overweight at $25. On Nov-14-19 Robert W. Baird Initiated VIR as Neutral and on Feb-04-20 JP Morgan Downgrade VIR as Overweight → Neutral at $25 → $26.

There are currently 100.33M shares in the float and 114.07M shares outstanding. There are 1.54% shares short in VIRs float.

The industry rank for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is 97 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Fundamental Details:

VIR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $10,668 to $10,237 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.67 and a profit of 19.90% next year.

VIRs next year’s growth rate is -8.84 compared to an industry 9.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is -23.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.81.

VIR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR):

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.