Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General business, saw its stock trade 36.85 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.26M.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock is trading at $36.85, up 2.97 cents or +8.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is $1.29B. Gross Profit is $802.57M and the EBITDA is $115.93M.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is 1.26M compared to 1.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Approximately 4.07% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock is 0.92, indicating its 3.26% to 2.75% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, HZNP’s short term support levels are around $44.82, $44.82 and $44.82 on the downside. HZNPs short term resistance levels are $44.82, $44.82 and $44.82 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HZNP has short term rating of Bearish (-0.39), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.07) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.16).

HZNP is trading 80.85% off its 52 week low at $20.05 and -7.26% off its 52 week high of $39.10. Performance wise, HZNP stock has recently shown investors -5.07% a reduction in a week, -6.05% a reduction in a month and 8.35% a greater amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has shown a return of -6.41% since the 1st of this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Key Statistics:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.902B. HZNP insiders hold roughly 1.09% of the shares.

On Sep-12-19 Guggenheim Initiated HZNP as Buy, On Sep-26-19 BofA/Merrill Initiated HZNP as Buy at $34 and on Jan-08-20 Goldman Initiated HZNP as Neutral at $35.

There are currently 184.97M shares in the float and 190.15M shares outstanding. There are 4.07% shares short in HZNPs float.

The industry rank for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is 97 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Fundamental Research:

HZNP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,207,570 to $1,292,027 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.42 and a profit of 0.97% next year.

The growth rate on HZNP this year is 2.19 compared to an industry 7.60. HZNPs next year’s growth rate is 4.28 compared to an industry 9.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.34 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.06 compared to an industry of 4.03 and HZNPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.56 compared to an industry of 13.76.

HZNP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.87 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.43.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP):

Dublin, Ireland-based Horizon Therapeutics plc, previously known as Horizon Pharma plc, is a biopharmaceutical focused on making drugsts in arthritis, pain, inflammatory and orphan diseases areas. Horizon Therapeutics (Horizon) was formed in September 2014, after Horizon, and Vidara acquired Ireland-based privately held specialty pharmaceutical company, Vidara Therapeutics International Ltd. through a reverse merger. On May 2, 2019, shareholders approved the change of the company’s name to Horizon Therapeutics. This move caters to the company’s long-term strategy to develop and commercialize innovative medicines addressing rare diseases, which currently have very few effective treatment options. Its portfolio currently comprises 11 marketed products.Horizon has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand and diversify its portfolio. While the company acquired rights to Vimovo (November 2013) and Pennsaid 2% (October 2014) in the United States from AstraZeneca and Nuvo Research Inc. respectively, it acquired certain rights (in the United States, Canada, and Japan) to Actimmune through the September 2014 Vidara merger. Horizon acquired the global rights to Actimmune from Boehringer Ingelheim in June 2017. Ravicti and Buphenyl became part of company’s portfolio through the May 2015 Hyperion Therapeutics acquisition, and Migergot and Krystexxa became part of the company’s portfolio through the January 2016 Crealta Holdings acquisition. In October 2016, Horizon acquired Raptor and added Procysbi and Quinsair to its portfolio. The company is reporting its results under two operating segments —the Orphan and and Rheumatology, and the Inflammation segment.Sales in 2018 came in at $1,207.6million, up from $1.06 million in 2017. Sales from the Orphan and Rheumatology segment came in at $831.5 million. Sales from the Primary Care segment were $376.1 million.Beginning 2019, the company no longer recognizes revenues from Ravicti and Ammonaps outside of North America and Japan, nor from Lodotra. On Dec 28, 2018, the company divested the rights to Ravicti and Ammonaps outside of North America and Japan. Ammonaps is known as Buphenyl in the United States. In addition, effective Jan 1, 2019, the Rayos and Lodotra license and supply agreements were amended, including the transfer of Lodotra to Vectura Group plc. Lodotra is known as Rayos in U.S.