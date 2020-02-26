Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers business, saw its stock trade 12.85 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.06M.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) stock is quoted at $12.85, up 0.89 cents or +7.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $15.46B..

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is 4.06M compared to 3.24M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU).

Approximately 1.02% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) stock is indicating its 1.53% to 1.46% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, FCAUs short term resistance levels are $17.07, $17.07 and $17.07 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FCAU has short term rating of Bearish (-0.31), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.55) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.39).

FCAU is trading 7.08% off its 52 week low at $11.94 and -21.32% off its 52 week high of $16.25. Performance wise, FCAU stock has recently shown investors -9.19% a reduction in a week, -10.41% a reduction in a month and -19.84% a reduction in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has shown a return of -18.58% since the start of the year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Key Figures:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $25.398B. FCAU insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares.

On Nov-04-19 HSBC Securities Upgrade FCAU as Hold → Buy, On Nov-12-19 Exane BNP Paribas Upgrade FCAU as Neutral → Outperform and on Dec-18-19 Evercore ISI Upgrade FCAU as In-line → Outperform.

There are currently 1.11B shares in the float and 1.57B shares outstanding. There are 1.02% shares short in FCAUs float.

The industry rank for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is 188 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 26% .

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Key Fundamentals:

FCAU last 2 years revenues have decreased from $110,412,000 to $108,018,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.57 and a profit of 3.00% next year.

The growth rate on FCAU this year is -1.31 compared to an industry -7.50. FCAUs next year’s growth rate is -8.31 compared to an industry 10.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 17.18 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.76 compared to an industry of 0.87 and FCAUs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.88 compared to an industry of 3.97.

FCAU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.01 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.52.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU):

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom.