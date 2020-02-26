SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 8.30 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.87M.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) stock is trading at $8.30, down -3.03 cents or -26.74% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is $642.63M. Gross Profit is $264.16M and the EBITDA is $-442.46M.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is 7.87M compared to 9.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC).

Approximately 47.20% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) stock is indicating its 9.13% to 7.65% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, SDC’s short term support levels are around $18.18, $18.18 and $18.18 on the downside. SDCs short term resistance levels are $18.18, $18.18 and $18.18 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SDC has short term rating of Bearish (-0.30), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.07).

SDC is trading 8.59% off its 52 week low at $7.56 and -61.09% off its 52 week high of $21.10. Performance wise, SDC stock has recently shown investors -13.38% a cutback in a week, -13.31% a cutback in a month and 26.03% a spike in the past quarter.

More importantly, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) has shown a return of 29.63% since the beginning of the year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Key Details:

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.172B. SDC insiders hold roughly 49.40% of the shares.

On Jan-06-20 Craig Hallum Initiated SDC as Buy at $20. On Jan-09-20 Wolfe Research Initiated SDC as Underperform at $7 and on Feb-26-20 Jefferies Downgrade SDC as Buy → Hold at $10.

There are currently 75.62M shares in the float and 384.03M shares outstanding. There are 47.20% shares short in SDCs float.

The industry rank for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is 77 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 30% .

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Fundamentals Statistics:

SDC last 2 years revenues have increased from $423,234 to $682,218 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 82.50% next year.

The growth rate on SDC this year is -78.07 compared to an industry 8.80. SDCs next year’s growth rate is -104.00 compared to an industry 14.60.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.44 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.39. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.87 compared to an industry of 4.22

SDC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.25 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC):

SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market.