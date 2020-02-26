WW International, Inc. (WW), a Consumer Cyclical Personal Services business, saw its stock trade 36.34 common shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.71M.

WW International, Inc. (WW) stock is changing hands at $36.34, up 1.51 cents or +4.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for WW International, Inc. (WW) is $1.41B. Gross Profit is $866.41M and the EBITDA is $353.79M.

WW International, Inc. (WW) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of WW International, Inc. (WW) is 1.71M compared to 2.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, WW International, Inc. (WW) has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of WW International, Inc. (WW).

Approximately 12.82% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of WW International, Inc. (WW) stock is 2.43, indicating its 5.45% to 4.89% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, WW’s short term support levels are around $43.20, $43.20 and $43.20 on the downside. WWs short term resistance levels are $43.20, $43.20 and $43.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WW has short term rating of Bearish (-0.41), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.44) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41).

WW is trading 121.48% off its 52 week low at $16.71 and -21.57% off its 52 week high of $47.19. Performance wise, WW stock has recently shown investors -6.67% a lower amount in a week, -0.14% a lower amount in a month and -14.72% a lower amount in the past quarter.

On the flip side, WW International, Inc. (WW) has shown a return of -8.85% since the start of the year.

WW International, Inc. (WW) Key Data:

WW International, Inc. (WW) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.417B. WW insiders hold roughly 9.16% of the shares.

On Feb-04-20 Goldman Upgrade WW as Neutral → Buy at $26 → $48. On Feb-21-20 DA Davidson Upgrade WW as Neutral → Buy at $33 → $56 and on Feb-26-20 DA Davidson Reiterated WW as Buy at $56 → $63.

There are currently 45.76M shares in the float and 67.59M shares outstanding. There are 12.82% shares short in WWs float.

The industry rank for WW International, Inc. (WW) is 165 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 35% .

WW International, Inc. (WW) Fundamental Data:

WW last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,514,121 to $1,411,140 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects WW International, Inc. (WW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.38 and a profit of 20.66% next year.

The growth rate on WW this year is 17.32 compared to an industry 1.80. WWs next year’s growth rate is 6.67 compared to an industry 18.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is -10.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.54. and WWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.42 compared to an industry of 7.95.

WW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.03.

About WW International, Inc. (WW):

WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York.