National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail corporation, saw its stock exchange 37.93 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 477.9k.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) stock is quoted at $37.93, up 4.1 cents or +12.12% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is $1.68B. Gross Profit is $823.28M and the EBITDA is $153.33M.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is 477.9k compared to 572.12k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE).

Approximately 8.97% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) stock is indicating its 3.01% to 3.17% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, EYE’s short term support levels are around $39.17, $39.17 and $39.17 on the downside. EYEs short term resistance levels are $39.17, $39.17 and $39.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EYE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.12).

EYE is trading 71.91% off its 52 week low at $22.02 and -1.70% off its 52 week high of $38.51. Performance wise, EYE stock has recently shown investors -4.49% a drop in a week, -7.97% a drop in a month and 18.91% a pop in the past quarter.

More importantly, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has shown a return of 4.32% since the 1st of this year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Key Research:

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.001B. EYE insiders hold roughly 2.74% of the shares.

On Nov-13-19 Barclays Initiated EYE as Overweight at $34. On Feb-03-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated EYE as Market Perform and on Feb-04-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated EYE as Market Perform.

There are currently 76.95M shares in the float and 79.45M shares outstanding. There are 8.97% shares short in EYEs float.

The industry rank for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is 71 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 28% .

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Fundamental Research:

EYE last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,536,854 to $1,678,490 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.01 and a profit of 11.22% next year.

The growth rate on EYE this year is 6.06 compared to an industry 1.20. EYEs next year’s growth rate is 11.43 compared to an industry 24.90.

The book value per share (mrq) is 9.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.47 compared to an industry of 3.84 and EYEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 23.40 compared to an industry of 21.42.

EYE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.70 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.00.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE):

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.