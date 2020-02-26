Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 28.09 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 14.56M.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) stock traded at $28.09, up 4.33 cents or +18.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is $81.58M. Gross Profit is $-319.01M and the EBITDA is $-540.23M.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is 14.56M compared to 4.5M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA).

Approximately 6.72% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) stock is indicating its 9.04% to 7.41% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, MRNA’s short term support levels are around $29.78, $29.78 and $29.78 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, MRNA has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.56), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36).

MRNA is trading 140.60% off its 52 week low at $11.54 and -6.80% off its 52 week high of $29.79. Performance wise, MRNA stock has recently shown investors 25.65% a spike in a week, 12.50% a spike in a month and 17.62% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has shown a return of 21.47% since the start of the year.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Key Statistics:

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.453B. MRNA insiders hold roughly 22.23% of the shares.

On Apr-05-19 Chardan Capital Markets Initiated MRNA as Buy at $40. On Oct-25-19 ROTH Capital Initiated MRNA as Buy at $24 and on Dec-03-19 BofA/Merrill Resumed MRNA as Buy.

There are currently 279.07M shares in the float and 364.91M shares outstanding. There are 6.72% shares short in MRNAs float.

The industry rank for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is 97 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Fundamental Data:

MRNA last 2 years revenues have increased from $135,068 to $81,575 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.42 and a loss of -5.20% next year.

The growth rate on MRNA this year is 67.47 compared to an industry 7.60. MRNAs next year’s growth rate is 1.86 compared to an industry 9.20.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.90. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.27 compared to an industry of 4.03

MRNA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.42.

About Moderna, Inc. (MRNA):

Moderna Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for patients. The company’s product pipeline which is in clinical stage consists of mRNA-1647 for Cytomegalovirus Infectious Disease, mRNA-4157 for Solid tumors, mRNA-2416 for lymphoma and mRNA- 2752 for Relapsed/Refractory solid tumors malignancies. Moderna Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States.