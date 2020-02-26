The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail organization, saw its stock trade 64.38 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.76M.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) stock traded at $64.38, up 4.66 cents or +7.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is $40.64B. Gross Profit is $11.14B and the EBITDA is $5.13B.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is 4.76M compared to 4.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX).

Approximately 0.96% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) stock is 0.70, indicating its 1.95% to 1.55% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, TJX’s short term support levels are around $66.26, $66.26 and $66.26 on the downside. TJXs short term resistance levels are $66.26, $66.26 and $66.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TJX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.16), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04).

TJX is trading 31.13% off its 52 week low at $49.05 and 0.03% off its 52 week high of $64.30. Performance wise, TJX stock has recently shown investors -5.89% a reduction in a week, -2.40% a reduction in a month and 1.01% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has shown a return of -2.19% since the 1st of this year.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Key Details:

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $77.465B. TJX insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares.

On Feb-03-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated TJX as Outperform, On Feb-04-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated TJX as Outperform and on Feb-24-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated TJX as Outperform at $68 → $72.

There are currently 1.20B shares in the float and 1.21B shares outstanding. There are 0.96% shares short in TJXs float.

The industry rank for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is 60 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 24% .

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Fundamental Evaluation:

TJX last 2 years revenues have increased from $38,972,934 to $40,637,855 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.77 and a profit of 9.01% next year.

The growth rate on TJX this year is 24.64 compared to an industry 2.30. TJXs next year’s growth rate is 8.37 compared to an industry 13.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.59 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.96 compared to an industry of 5.14 and TJXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 21.18 compared to an industry of 17.27.

TJX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.77.

About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX):

Based in Framingham, MA, The TJX Companies, Inc. is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. It has more than 4,300 stores across the globe, which are well known for their unique value proposition of brand, fashion, price and quality. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach out to a broad range of consumers. In addition to these, TJX Companies tries to attract consumers through rapid turn of inventories.The company has been able to distinguish itself from traditional retailers on the grounds of opportunistic buying strategies and flexible business model. In fact, TJX Companies’ low-cost structure sets it apart from other traditional retailers. In order to maintain control on costs, the company engages in the promotion of retail banners, rather than specific brands. The company’s distribution network is also designed in a manner such that helps curtailing costs. Moreover, the company emphasizes on creating strong relations with vendors across different countries, in order leverage buying power. The TJX Companies operates through four business segments:In the U.S., it operates through two segments, namely, Marmaxx (through stores under the names of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls) and HomeGoods.Marmaxx divisions (62% of FY19 Sales) sell family apparel (including footwear and accessories), home fashions (including home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories and giftware) and other merchandise.HomeGoods (15% of FY19 Sales) chain offers home basics, giftware, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor and decorative accessories from around the world, seasonal and other merchandise.In Canada, it operates through TJX Canada (9% of FY19 Sales) through stores under the names of Winners, Marshalls and HomeSense and in Europe, it operates through TJX International (14% of FY19 Sales) through stores under the names of T.K. Maxx and HomeSense.