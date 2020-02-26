Element Solutions Inc (ESI), a Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals corporation, saw its stock exchange 11.22 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.3M.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) stock is trading at $11.22, up 0.55 cents or +5.11% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is $1.86B. Gross Profit is $837.7M and the EBITDA is $389.8M.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is 2.3M compared to 2.14M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Element Solutions Inc (ESI).

Approximately 5.45% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) stock is 2.02, indicating its 3.68% to 2.41% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, ESIs short term resistance levels are $13.83, $13.83 and $13.83 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ESI has short term rating of Neutral (-0.05), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.11) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.02).

ESI is trading 30.64% off its 52 week low at $8.55 and -12.32% off its 52 week high of $12.74. Performance wise, ESI stock has recently shown investors -11.38% a lower demand in a week, -12.47% a lower demand in a month and -9.96% a lower demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has shown a return of -8.65% since the 1st of this year.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Key Details:

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.816B. ESI insiders hold roughly 28.67% of the shares.

On Feb-11-19 Barclays Resumed ESI as Equal Weight at $13 and on Nov-18-19 Goldman Upgrade ESI as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 218.84M shares in the float and 257.35M shares outstanding. There are 5.45% shares short in ESIs float.

The industry rank for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is 198 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Fundamental Evaluation:

ESI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,961,000 to $1,859,600 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Element Solutions Inc (ESI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 10.08% next year.

The growth rate on ESI this year is 514.29 compared to an industry 3.50. ESIs next year’s growth rate is 9.30 compared to an industry 12.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 8.34 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.78. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.29 compared to an industry of 1.74 and ESIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.42 compared to an industry of 10.62.

ESI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.20.

About Element Solutions Inc (ESI):

Based in Florida, Element Solutions Inc, earlier known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation, is a leading specialty chemicals provider. The company offers innovative and differentiated solutions to its customers across a vast spectrum of industries including automotive, electronics, communications infrastructure, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging as well as offshore energy. The company generated sales of $1,961 million in 2018.The company’s business initially comprised of two reporting segments — Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions.In July 2018, the company announced a definitive deal to divest the Agricultural Solutions division — comprising Arysta LifeScience Inc and its subsidiaries — for $4.2 billion in cash to UPL Corporation Ltd. The transaction was closed on Jan 31, 2019. As such, the Agricultural Solutions business is classified as discontinued operations.In regards to the closing of this transaction, Platform Specialty changed its name to Element Solutions Inc. Element Solutions’ shares of common stock started trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ESI”, effective Feb 1, 2019.The Performance Solutions segment is now the foundation of the new Element Solutions. The unit has been sub-divided into two businesses — Electronics and Industrial & Specialty.Electronics (59% of net sales in 2018): The segment provides specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware from new interconnection materials to complex printed circuit board designs. It provides specialty chemicals through Assembly Solutions (around 50% of the segment’s 2018 net sales), Circuitry Solutions (35%) and Semiconductor Solutions (15%).Industrial & Specialty (41%): The segment provides Industrial Solutions. It includes chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces. The segment offers products and services through — Industrial Solutions (Roughly 70% of the segment’s 2018 net sales), Graphics Solutions (20%) and Energy Solutions (10%).