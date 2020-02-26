Nevro Corp. (NVRO), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock exchange 145.82 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 348.52k.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) stock is quoted at $145.82, up 13.36 cents or +10.09% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is $383.82M. Gross Profit is $273.32M and the EBITDA is $-89.05M.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is 348.52k compared to 370.91k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Nevro Corp. (NVRO).

Approximately 8.32% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) stock is 0.55, indicating its 3.77% to 3.07% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, NVRO’s short term support levels are around $133.33, $133.33 and $133.33 on the downside. NVROs short term resistance levels are $133.33, $133.33 and $133.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NVRO has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15).

NVRO is trading 245.35% off its 52 week low at $42.82 and 1.59% off its 52 week high of $145.56. Performance wise, NVRO stock has recently shown investors -7.10% a slope in a week, 6.10% a greater amount in a month and 23.86% a greater amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has shown a return of 12.69% since the start of the year.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Key Details:

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.521B. NVRO insiders hold roughly 2.50% of the shares.

On Jan-06-20 Oppenheimer Downgrade NVRO as Outperform → Perform, On Jan-08-20 SunTrust Initiated NVRO as Buy at $132 and on Feb-26-20 Canaccord Genuity Upgrade NVRO as Hold → Buy at $153.

There are currently 29.47M shares in the float and 31.37M shares outstanding. There are 8.32% shares short in NVROs float.

The industry rank for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is 63 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Fundamentals Statistics:

NVRO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $387,289 to $383,825 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Nevro Corp. (NVRO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.62 and a profit of 18.40% next year.

The growth rate on NVRO this year is -13.35 compared to an industry 13.00. NVROs next year’s growth rate is -21.92 compared to an industry 23.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 20.65 compared to an industry of 4.26

NVRO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.92 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.01.

About Nevro Corp. (NVRO):

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Nevro Corp. is a medical device company which engages in developing and commercializing a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, primarily in the leg. The company is known for developing and commercializing the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Additionally, the company’s HF10 therapy provides long-lasting relief from chronic back and leg pain.Nevro Corp.’s flagship Senza SCS system has been consistently driving the top line. Since its commercial launch in the United States, the system raked in significant revenues. These apart, Senza is commercially available in Europe since 2010 and in Australia since 2011. In early 2017, Nevro Corp. commenced a controlled commercial launch of a new surgical lead, marketed as the Surpass TM surgical lead.The company also has bright prospects when it comes to other chronic pain indications where it uses HF10 therapy to treat chronic upper limb and neck pain and other non-surgical back pain.2018 at a GlanceFull-year revenues totaled $387.3 million, up 18.6% from 2017. Adjusted loss per share in 2018 was $1.64 compared with a loss of $1.25 of 2017.