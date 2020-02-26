Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 85.38 common shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 275k.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) stock is changing hands at $85.38, up 6.85 cents or +8.72% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) is $71.7M. Gross Profit is $40.54M and the EBITDA is $-30.05M.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) is 275k compared to 251.8k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP).

Approximately 4.96% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) stock is indicating its 3.34% to 3.41% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, INSP’s short term support levels are around $74.50, $74.50 and $74.50 on the downside. INSPs short term resistance levels are $74.50 and $74.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INSP has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.18) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.02).

INSP is trading 81.93% off its 52 week low at $46.00 and -0.02% off its 52 week high of $83.71. Performance wise, INSP stock has recently shown investors -2.53% a cutback in a week, -2.60% a cutback in a month and 18.84% a higher demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) has shown a return of 5.82% since the start of the year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Key Data:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.054B. INSP insiders hold roughly 8.95% of the shares.

On Nov-06-19 Berenberg Upgrade INSP as Sell → Hold at $46 → $51. On Jan-27-20 Oppenheimer Initiated INSP as Underperform and on Jan-28-20 Oppenheimer Initiated INSP as Underperform.

There are currently 21.91M shares in the float and 23.98M shares outstanding. There are 4.96% shares short in INSPs float.

The industry rank for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) is 110 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 43% .

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Fundamental Research:

INSP last 2 years revenues have increased from $50,593 to $71,703 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.40 and a loss of -7.00% next year.

The growth rate on INSP this year is 2.86 compared to an industry 6.30. INSPs next year’s growth rate is -25.69 compared to an industry 20.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.10 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.86 compared to an industry of 2.46

INSP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.36.

About Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP):

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States.