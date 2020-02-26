Bilibili Inc. (BILI), a Communication Services Electronic Gaming & Multimedia organization, saw its stock exchange 28.26 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.93M.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock is quoted at $28.26, up 1.54 cents or +5.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Gross Profit is $855.44M..

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is 6.93M compared to 4.94M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Bilibili Inc. (BILI).

Approximately 7.89% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock is indicating its 4.95% to 5.87% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, BILI’s short term support levels are around $170.36, $170.36 and $170.36 on the downside. BILIs short term resistance levels are $170.36 and $170.36 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BILI has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.42).

BILI is trading 114.81% off its 52 week low at $13.23 and -2.02% off its 52 week high of $29.00. Performance wise, BILI stock has recently shown investors -1.51% a cutback in a week, 22.46% a surge in a month and 57.92% a surge in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has shown a return of 43.50% since the start of the year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Key Data:

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.216B. BILI insiders hold roughly 24.47% of the shares.

On Oct-09-19 Nomura Initiated BILI as Buy, On Jan-09-20 Daiwa Securities Downgrade BILI as Buy → Outperform at $23 → $25 and on Jan-10-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade BILI as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $24.

There are currently 202.92M shares in the float and 336.18M shares outstanding. There are 7.89% shares short in BILIs float.

The industry rank for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is 110 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 43% .

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Key Fundamentals:

BILI last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,128,931 to $5,925,698 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Bilibili Inc. (BILI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 21.70% next year.

The growth rate on BILI this year is -70.37 compared to an industry 4.50. BILIs next year’s growth rate is 32.61 compared to an industry 19.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.56. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.46 compared to an industry of 2.80 and BILIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1,720.46 compared to an industry of 21.36.

BILI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.46 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.13.

About Bilibili Inc. (BILI):

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK.