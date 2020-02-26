Alcon, Inc. (ALC), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies corporation, saw its stock trade 63.49 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 822.92k.

Alcon, Inc. (ALC) stock traded at $63.49, up 4.69 cents or +7.98% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Alcon, Inc. (ALC) is $7.51B. Gross Profit is $3.66B and the EBITDA is $1.15B.

Alcon, Inc. (ALC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alcon, Inc. (ALC) is 822.92k compared to 1.01M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Alcon, Inc. (ALC) has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Alcon, Inc. (ALC).

Approximately 0.49% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Alcon, Inc. (ALC) stock is indicating its 1.30% to 1.03% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, ALC’s short term support levels are around $64.80, $64.80 and $64.80 on the downside. ALCs short term resistance levels are $64.80, $64.80 and $64.80 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ALC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.08), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.01) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.00).

ALC is trading 19.57% off its 52 week low at $53.78 and 0.90% off its 52 week high of $63.73. Performance wise, ALC stock has recently shown investors -6.67% a reduction in a week, -4.50% a reduction in a month and 3.50% a higher demand in the past quarter.

More importantly, Alcon, Inc. (ALC) has shown a return of 3.94% since the start of the year.

Alcon, Inc. (ALC) Key Details:

Alcon, Inc. (ALC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $31.186B. ALC insiders hold roughly 30.75% of the shares.

On Oct-29-19 Stephens Initiated ALC as Equal-Weight, On Jan-08-20 Argus Initiated ALC as Hold and on Feb-26-20 Berenberg Upgrade ALC as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 488.20M shares in the float and 488.20M shares outstanding. There are 0.49% shares short in ALCs float.

The industry rank for Alcon, Inc. (ALC) is 63 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Alcon, Inc. (ALC) Key Fundamentals:

ALC last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,276,000 to $7,509,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Alcon, Inc. (ALC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.46 and a profit of 5.80% next year.

The growth rate on ALC this year is 5.82 compared to an industry 13.00. ALCs next year’s growth rate is 16.00 compared to an industry 23.40.

The book value per share (mrq) is 39.71 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

ALC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.00 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.48.

About Alcon, Inc. (ALC):

Alcon AG is specialized in the medical industry. The Company operates mainly as an eye care device company. Its operating segment consists of Surgical and Vision Care. Surgical portfolio includes technologies and devices for cataract, retinal, refractive surgery as well as advanced technology intraocular lenses to treat cataracts and refractive errors, such as presbyopia and astigmatism. It also includes advanced viscoelastics, surgical solutions, surgical packs and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. Vision Care segment manufactures contact lenses and lens care products, such as products for dry eye, contact lens care, ocular allergies as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The Company also offers continuing education for eye care professionals. Alcon AG is based in Geneva, Switzerland.