Schlumberger Limited (SLB), a Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 30.93 common shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.03M.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock is quoted at $30.93, down -2.46 cents or -7.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is $32.92B. Gross Profit is $4.2B and the EBITDA is $6.56B.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 10.03M compared to 10.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Approximately 1.58% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock is 1.65, indicating its 2.82% to 2.47% more volatile than the overall global market.

SLB is trading 0.91% off its 52 week low at $30.65 and -36.72% off its 52 week high of $48.88. Performance wise, SLB stock has recently shown investors -10.14% a pullback in a week, -15.10% a pullback in a month and -14.42% a pullback in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has shown a return of -23.06% since the beginning of the year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Key Research:

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $42.139B. SLB insiders hold roughly 0.12% of the shares.

On Nov-20-19 Tudor Pickering Upgrade SLB as Sell → Buy at $40. On Jan-14-20 Bernstein Initiated SLB as Underperform and on Jan-21-20 Cowen Downgrade SLB as Outperform → Market Perform at $44 → $42.

There are currently 1.38B shares in the float and 1.40B shares outstanding. There are 1.58% shares short in SLBs float.

The industry rank for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 198 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Fundamental Research:

SLB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $32,917,000 to $32,868,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.28 and a profit of 24.54% next year.

The growth rate on SLB this year is 8.16 compared to an industry -4.30. SLBs next year’s growth rate is 27.04 compared to an industry 17.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 17.16 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.77 compared to an industry of 0.71 and SLBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.59 compared to an industry of 3.36.

SLB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.59 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.29.

About Schlumberger Limited (SLB):

Houston, TX-based Schlumberger Limited is a leading oilfield services company, providing services to the oil and gas explorers, and producers across the world. Through oilfield services contracts, Schlumberger helps the upstream energy players to locate oil and gas, and to drill and evaluate hydrocarbon wells. The company, founded in 1926, also supports the explorers to construct oil and gas wells and produce optimum volumes of the commodities from the existing wells.Overall, with operations across 120 countries, the company provides the most comprehensive range of oilfield services and products to the explorers and producers of hydrocarbons. Notably, with presence in almost all the key oilfield services markets across the globe, Schlumberger conducts its business through four segments — Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production and Cameron.Schlumberger employs its key technologies to define, and find oil and natural gas resources through its Reservoir Characterization business unit. Services to its clients include data processing, providing advanced imaging platform, monitoring well construction, evaluating hydrocarbon production from the wells, flow-rate measurement and others.Investors should know that the Reservoir Characterization segment was responsible for almost 19% of revenues in 2019.Through the Drilling business unit, Schlumberger employs its principal technologies and key tools to drill and position wells. Through this business unit, the company primarily involves in designing and marketing roller cone as well as fixed cutter drill bits.In 2019, the Drilling business unit contributed to 29% of the company’s revenues.These apart, Schlumberger provides well services, artificial lift and Schlumberger Production Management (SPM) through its Production business unit. Markedly, Schlumberger generated 36% of revenues in 2019 backed by its Production business segment.Through its Cameron business unit, Schlumberger provides technologies and services related to flow and pressure control. The segment contributed to the company’s 16% of revenues in 2019.