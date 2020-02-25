CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), a Basic Materials Building Materials business, saw its stock trade 3.7400 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 12.96M.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock is quoted at $3.7400, down -0.05 cents or -1.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $13.13B. Gross Profit is $4.3B and the EBITDA is $2.05B.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is 12.96M compared to 7.29M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has a 50-day moving average of $4.0224 and a 200-day moving average of $3.8028. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX).

Approximately 2.06% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock is 1.22, indicating its 3.71% to 3.67% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, CX’s short term support levels are around $5.30, $5.30 and $5.30 on the downside. CXs short term resistance levels are $5.30, $5.30 and $5.30 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.27), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.11).

CX is trading 32.62% off its 52 week low at $2.82 and -26.67% off its 52 week high of $5.10. Performance wise, CX stock has recently shown investors -4.10% decrease in a week, -11.79% decrease in a month and 3.60% a higher demand in the past quarter.

On the flip side, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has shown a return of -1.06% since the beginning of the year.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Key Research:

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.562B. CX insiders hold roughly 0.08% of the shares.

On Apr-11-19 Goldman Initiated CX as Neutral, On Apr-29-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade CX as Overweight → Equal-Weight and on Dec-19-19 Loop Capital Initiated CX as Hold.

There are currently 461.45M shares in the float and 1.49B shares outstanding. There are 2.06% shares short in CXs float.

The industry rank for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is 23 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 9% .

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Fundamental Research:

CX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $14,086,933 to $13,670,933 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.02 and a profit of 31.48% next year.

The growth rate on CX this year is 316.67 compared to an industry 4.40. CXs next year’s growth rate is 72.00 compared to an industry 20.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 6.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.30. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.51 compared to an industry of 1.73 and CXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.99 compared to an industry of 8.28.

CX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.25

About CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX):

CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker.