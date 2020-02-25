Halliburton Company (HAL), a Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services business, saw its stock trade 19.83 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.38M.

Halliburton Company (HAL) stock traded at $19.83, down -1.43 cents or -6.73% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Halliburton Company (HAL) is $22.41B. Gross Profit is $2.29B and the EBITDA is $3.11B.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Halliburton Company (HAL) is 9.38M compared to 11.75M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Right now, Halliburton Company (HAL) has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Approximately 4.07% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Halliburton Company (HAL) stock is 1.58, indicating its 2.79% to 2.82% more volatile than the overall market.

HAL is trading 16.85% off its 52 week low at $16.97 and -38.61% off its 52 week high of $32.30. Performance wise, HAL stock has recently shown investors -10.35% a drop in a week, -15.90% a drop in a month and -3.41% a drop in the past quarter.

More importantly, Halliburton Company (HAL) has shown a return of -18.96% since the 1st of this year.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Key Data:

Halliburton Company (HAL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $17.449B. HAL insiders hold roughly 0.29% of the shares.

On Dec-18-19 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade HAL as Outperform → Market Perform at $23. On Jan-06-20 Scotiabank Upgrade HAL as Sector Perform → Sector Outperform and on Jan-14-20 Bernstein Initiated HAL as Mkt Perform.

There are currently 877.25M shares in the float and 908.47M shares outstanding. There are 4.07% shares short in HALs float.

The industry rank for Halliburton Company (HAL) is 198 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

Halliburton Company (HAL) Fundamental Figures:

HAL last 2 years revenues have increased from $22,408,000 to $23,153,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (HAL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.26 and a profit of 21.78% next year.

The growth rate on HAL this year is 8.06 compared to an industry -4.30. HALs next year’s growth rate is 26.87 compared to an industry 17.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 9.13 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.17 compared to an industry of 0.71 and HALs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.43 compared to an industry of 3.36.

HAL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.25.

About Halliburton Company (HAL):

Houston, TX-based Halliburton Company is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. The company operates in over 80 countries. Founded in 1919, Halliburton employs more than 60,000 people and operates under two main segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.Completion and Production: The Completion and Production segment supplies cementing, stimulation, intervention and completion services. The unit comprises production enhancement services, completion tools and services, and cementing services. In 2019, Completion and Production accounted for approximately 72.2% of the company’s total operating income.Drilling and Evaluation: Halliburton’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and well construction solutions that allow clients to model, measure and optimize their well placement, stability and reservoir evaluation activities. The division consists of fluid services, drilling services, drill bits, wireline and perforating services, testing and subsea services, software and asset solutions, as well as project management services. In 2019, Drilling and Evaluation contributed 27.8% of Halliburton’s operating income.Completion and Production segment revenues were down 12.15% year over year to $14.03 billion in 2019, while the segment’s operating income was $1.7 billion, down 26.64% year over year. Revenues from the company’s Drilling and Evaluation business were up 4.4% year over year to $8.3 billion, while the segment’s operating income fell 13.8% year over year to $642 million.Halliburton is active in four primary geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe/Africa/CIS and Middle East/Asia. The company generated revenues of $11.8 billion from its North American operations last year, down 17.65% year over year. In particular, the United States accounted for more than half (or 53%) of the company’s consolidated revenues in 2019.