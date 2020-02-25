General Motors Company (GM), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Manufacturers organization, saw its stock exchange 33.09 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.12M.

General Motors Company (GM) stock is trading at $33.09, down -1.56 cents or -4.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for General Motors Company (GM) is $137.24B. Gross Profit is $14.14B and the EBITDA is $12.77B.

General Motors Company (GM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of General Motors Company (GM) is 10.12M compared to 9.69M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, General Motors Company (GM) has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of General Motors Company (GM).

Approximately 1.60% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of General Motors Company (GM) stock is 1.34, indicating its 2.24% to 2.14% more volatile than the overall global market.

Technically, GMs short term resistance levels are $47.12, $47.12 and $47.12 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GM has short term rating of Bearish (-0.37), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.44).

GM is trading 0.36% off its 52 week low at $32.97 and -21.03% off its 52 week high of $41.90. Performance wise, GM stock has recently shown investors -4.80% a drop in a week, -5.13% a drop in a month and -6.21% a drop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, General Motors Company (GM) has shown a return of -9.59% since the 1st of this year.

General Motors Company (GM) Key Details:

General Motors Company (GM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $47.286B. GM insiders hold roughly 7.20% of the shares.

On Jun-27-19 Credit Suisse Initiated GM as Outperform, On Oct-02-19 Barclays Reiterated GM as Overweight at $51 → $48 and on Jan-09-20 The Benchmark Company Initiated GM as Buy at $49.

There are currently 1.33B shares in the float and 1.46B shares outstanding. There are 1.60% shares short in GMs float.

The industry rank for General Motors Company (GM) is 114 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 45% .

General Motors Company (GM) Fundamental Research:

GM last 2 years revenues have increased from $137,237,000 to $144,810,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (GM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.15 and a profit of 0.53% next year.

The growth rate on GM this year is 24.90 compared to an industry 11.00. GMs next year’s growth rate is -3.16 compared to an industry 6.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 29.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 15.97. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.03 compared to an industry of 2.85 and GMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.23 compared to an industry of 7.52.

GM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 6.02 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.02.

About General Motors Company (GM):

Detroit, MI-based General Motors Company, founded in 1908, is a leading global automotive company. The company is engaged in designing, building and selling cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts worldwide. The company is also expanding autonomous vehicle business. Moreover, the company offers automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc.Management of General Motors has taken the initiative to transform the company into the most valued automotive company of the world. Strategic plans aim at to redefine the future of personal mobility and advance its vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion vehicles while also strengthening the core of its business.The company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on Jun 1, 2009. Pursuant to this, the New GM was formed by acquiring most of the assets and assuming certain liabilities of the Old GM, and some of its direct and indirect subsidiaries.GM received $52 billion in U.S. Treasury loans by selling 61% ownership stake of the company and C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) in Export Development Canada loans during the bankruptcy protection. In Dec 2013, the U.S. Department of Treasury completed the divestment of its entire stake in General Motors.Nearly 73.4 million shares of GM, which were held by Canada GEN Investment Corporation, were sold to Goldman, Sachs & Co under an unregistered block trade in Apr 2015. With this, Canada GEN sold its entire stake in General Motors.GM, along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. GM assembles passenger cars, crossover vehicles, light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), vans and other vehicles.GM has three operating segments, namely, General Motors North America (“GMNA”), General Motors International Operations (“GMIO”), Cruise and GM Financial. Notably, GMNA accounted for 77.5% of the firm’s total sales in 2019, while GMI, Cruise and GM Financial constituted 11.7%, 10.6% and 0.2%, respectively.