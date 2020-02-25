Newmont Corporation (NEM), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock trade 50.26 shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.61M.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock traded at $50.26, up 0.82 cents or +1.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is $9.74B. Gross Profit is $4.38B and the EBITDA is $3.8B.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Newmont Corporation (NEM) is 10.61M compared to 7.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Approximately 2.13% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock is 0.18, indicating its 3.20% to 2.06% more volatile than the overall global market.

NEM is trading 68.84% off its 52 week low at $29.77 and 1.35% off its 52 week high of $49.59. Performance wise, NEM stock has recently shown investors 14.05% an inflation in a week, 15.01% an inflation in a month and 30.65% an inflation in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has shown a return of 15.67% since the 1st of this year.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Key Statistics:

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $40.589B. NEM insiders hold roughly 0.33% of the shares.

On Jan-13-20 B. Riley FBR Upgrade NEM as Neutral → Buy at $48. On Feb-06-20 UBS Initiated NEM as Neutral at $46 and on Feb-24-20 CIBC Upgrade NEM as Neutral → Sector Outperform.

There are currently 811.76M shares in the float and 816.00M shares outstanding. There are 2.13% shares short in NEMs float.

The industry rank for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is 111 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 44% .

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Fundamental Figures:

NEM last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,253,000 to $9,740,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Newmont Corporation (NEM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.45 and a profit of 13.82% next year.

The growth rate on NEM this year is 50.76 compared to an industry 9.60. NEMs next year’s growth rate is 24.62 compared to an industry 17.00.

The book value per share (mrq) is 26.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.04. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.84 compared to an industry of 1.25 and NEMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.06 compared to an industry of 4.75.

NEM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.47.

About Newmont Corporation (NEM):

Colorado-based Newmont Corporation is one of the world’s largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. As of Dec 31, 2019, Newmont had gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces. Its attributable gold production for 2019 was 6.3 million ounces, up 23% year over year.Newmont’s operating segments are North America, South America, Australia and Africa.The North America segment (23% of 2019 gold production) is represented by operations at Nevada. In Nevada, its operations include the Carlin, Twin Creeks and Phoenix mines. The South America segment (22%) is represented by operations in Yanacocha, Peru. The Asia Pacific segment (32%) now consists of the operations in Australia. In Australia, Newmont fully owns and operates the Tanami mine. The Super Pit mine in Kalgoorlie are jointly owned with Barrick Gold. It also owns 100% of the Boddington mine. The Africa segment (23%) operations are represented by the fully-owned Ahafo and Akyem mines in Ghana.The company closed the sale of its 48.5% ownership interest in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (PTNNT), which operates the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia, to PT Amman Mineral Internasional (PTAMI) on Nov 2, 2016. The asset’s name is now changed to PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (PTAMNT).The company, in February 2014, completed the sale of its Midas underground operation and mill complex to Klondex Mines Ltd. The company, in March 2014, also sold its 5.4% equity interest in Paladin Energy Ltd. through a block sale deal with UBS Australia. Moreover, the company, in July 2014, completed the sale of its Jundee underground gold mine in Australia to Northern Star Resources for roughly $91 million. The company also completed the sale of its 44% stake in the Penmont joint venture in Mexico in October 2014 to Fresnillo plc for $477 million.In January 2019, Newmont entered into a definitive deal with Goldcorp to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the latter in a stock-for-stock transaction. The transaction was successfully closed on Apr 18, 2019. The deal provides the company an investment-grade balance sheet and financial flexibility to pursue promising projects.