EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, saw its stock trade 23.54 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.62M.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) stock traded at $23.54, up 0.95 cents or +4.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

Total Revenue for EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is $1.59B. Gross Profit is $1.35B and the EBITDA is $1.32B.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is 1.62M compared to 1.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM).

Approximately 5.55% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) stock is 1.03, indicating its 5.72% to 4.41% more volatile than the overall market.

EQM is trading 12.69% off its 52 week low at $20.89 and -50.61% off its 52 week high of $47.66. Performance wise, EQM stock has recently shown investors 10.31% a higher demand in a week, -11.34% a lower amount in a month and 3.47% a higher demand in the past quarter.

Furthermore, EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) has shown a return of -21.30% since the 1st of this year.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Key Statistics:

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.884B. EQM insiders hold roughly 58.56% of the shares.

On Sep-26-19 UBS Upgrade EQM as Neutral → Buy, On Nov-25-19 Credit Suisse Upgrade EQM as Neutral → Outperform at $39 → $30 and on Jan-07-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade EQM as Equal Weight → Underweight at $25.

There are currently 77.51M shares in the float and 205.65M shares outstanding. There are 5.55% shares short in EQMs float.

The industry rank for EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) is 114 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 45% .

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Fundamental Research:

EQM last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,495,098 to $1,589,174 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.13 and a loss of -1.09% next year.

The growth rate on EQM this year is -36.09 compared to an industry 0.20. EQMs next year’s growth rate is 36.73 compared to an industry 6.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 22.38 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.99 compared to an industry of 1.42 and EQMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.93 compared to an industry of 9.55.

EQM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.24 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.13.

About EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM):

EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.