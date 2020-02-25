Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General business, saw its stock exchange 81.33 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.64M.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) stock is quoted at $81.33, down -1.01 cents or -1.23% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is $46.84B. Gross Profit is $33.68B and the EBITDA is $18.43B.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is 10.64M compared to 9.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

Approximately 1.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) stock is 0.59, indicating its 1.58% to 1.80% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

MRK is trading 12.60% off its 52 week low at $72.23 and -12.21% off its 52 week high of $92.64. Performance wise, MRK stock has recently shown investors -1.60% a lower amount in a week, -8.16% a lower amount in a month and -4.62% a lower amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) has shown a return of -10.58% since the start of the year.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Key Evaluation:

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $207.065B. MRK insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares.

On Aug-16-19 SVB Leerink Initiated MRK as Outperform, On Oct-17-19 BofA/Merrill Resumed MRK as Neutral at $90 and on Jan-07-20 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated MRK as Sector Perform at $99.

There are currently 2.54B shares in the float and 2.55B shares outstanding. There are 1.00% shares short in MRKs float.

The industry rank for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is 61 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Fundamentals Statistics:

MRK last 2 years revenues have increased from $42,294,000 to $46,840,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.35 and a profit of 9.96% next year.

The growth rate on MRK this year is 10.21 compared to an industry 6.20. MRKs next year’s growth rate is 5.24 compared to an industry 9.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 10.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.73 compared to an industry of 6.02 and MRKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.10 compared to an industry of 12.15.

MRK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.40.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK):

Based in Kenilworth, NJ, Merck & Co., Inc. is a global research-driven pharmaceutical products company. Well-known products in Merck’s portfolio include Remicade (Immunology), Vytorin and Zetia (Cardiovascular), Januvia and Janumet (Diabetes), Ivanz, Cubicin, Bridion (Hospital Acute Care), Isentress & Zepatier (Virology), Temodar, Emend and Keytruda (Oncology), Cozaar/Hyzaar, Nasonex, Dulera, Singulair, Fosamax (Diversified Brands), ProQuad, Gardasil, RotaTeq, and Zostavax (Vaccines), and NuvaRing and Implanon, (Women’s Health).In 2009, Merck acquired Schering-Plough for $41.1 billion. Merck sold off its Consumer Care business to Bayer for $14.2 billion in October 2014. Meanwhile, Merck acquired hepatitis C virus (HCV) focused company, Idenix Pharmaceuticals in August 2014. In January 2015, Merck acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc. and added four marketed products including Cubist’s potential blockbuster antibiotic drug, Cubicin, and Zerbaxa, to its hospital acute care portfolio. In July 2016, Merck acquired private pharma company, Afferent. This acquisition added Afferent’s lead pipeline candidate, MK-7264 (chronic cough and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) with cough) to Merck’s portfolio. In October 2017, Merck bought Rigontec, which added Rigontec’s lead solid tumor candidate, RGT100, to Merck’s pipeline. In January 2019, Merck acquired ArQule which added ARQ 531, ArQule’s novel, oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, to its pipeline.In February 2020, Merck announced that it will spin off products from its Women’s Health unit, legacy drugs and biosimilar products into a new publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to be completed by the first half of 2021.Merck reported sales of $46.8 billion in 2019, up 11% year over year. While the Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for 89% of total sales, Animal Health products generated 9.4% of total revenues. Key drug Keytruda recorded sales of $11 billion in the quarter, up 58% from 2018.