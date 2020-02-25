The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods corporation, saw its stock trade 26.63 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.21M.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) stock is quoted at $26.63, down -0.63 cents or -2.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is $24.98B. Gross Profit is $8.2B and the EBITDA is $6.56B.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 10.21M compared to 7.31M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

Approximately 2.49% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) stock is 0.99, indicating its 2.51% to 2.75% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, KHCs short term resistance levels are $28.74, $28.74 and $28.74 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KHC has short term rating of Bearish (-0.43), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.35).

KHC is trading 7.12% off its 52 week low at $24.86 and -26.03% off its 52 week high of $36.00. Performance wise, KHC stock has recently shown investors -0.93% a lower amount in a week, -13.20% a lower amount in a month and -14.35% a lower amount in the past quarter.

Furthermore, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has shown a return of -17.12% since the first of the year.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Key Evaluation:

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $32.526B. KHC insiders hold roughly 0.75% of the shares.

On Dec-12-19 Deutsche Bank Resumed KHC as Hold at $31. On Jan-22-20 Jefferies Initiated KHC as Hold and on Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated KHC as Hold.

There are currently 641.58M shares in the float and 1.23B shares outstanding. There are 2.49% shares short in KHCs float.

The industry rank for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 187 out of 255 ranking it at the Bottom 27% .

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Fundamental Evaluation:

KHC last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,977,000 to $25,332,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.50 and a profit of 1.94% next year.

The growth rate on KHC this year is -17.89 compared to an industry -1.20. KHCs next year’s growth rate is 0.85 compared to an industry 13.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 42.18 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.63 compared to an industry of 2.66 and KHCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.78 compared to an industry of 12.70.

KHC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.49.

About The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC):

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. It manufactures and markets food and beverage products like condiments and sauces, cheese as well as dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.Its popular brands include Heinz, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Planters, Philadelphia, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, and Ore-Ida. Notably, the company generates sales across roughly 190 countries and territories.Well, the merger of Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (“Kraft”) with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation (“Heinz”) was concluded in July 2015. Upon the merger, Heinz was rechristened as The Kraft Heinz Company and H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation was renamed to Kraft Heinz Foods Company. Kraft and Heinz were both pioneers in the food space for more than 100 years.We note that during the third quarter of 2017, management revealed plans to reorganize some of its international businesses for better geographic alignment. These plans included shifting the Middle East and Africa businesses from AMEA segment to Europe, which in turn will form the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segment. The remaining AMEA unit will form the Asia Pacific or APAC segment, which will be a part of the Rest of the World.Effective first-quarter 2018, Kraft Heinz has three reportable segments defined by geographic region:United States (71.1% of the total revenues in FY19), Canada (7.5% of the total revenues in FY19), and Europe, Middle East, and Africa or EMEA (10.2% of the total revenues in FY19). The remaining businesses are combined and disclosed as “Rest of World” or ROW.Rest of World (11.2% of the total revenues in FY19) comprises two operating segments: Latin America, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).On Jan 30, 2019, Kraft Heinz announces the completion of sales of Indian brands namely Glucon-D, Nycil, Complan and Sampriti to Zydus Wellness Limited.