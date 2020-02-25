Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 60.78 common shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 379.12k.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock is quoted at $60.78, up 2.5 cents or +4.29% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits.

and the EBITDA is $-41.84M.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is 379.12k compared to 679.45k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD).

Approximately 8.95% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock is indicating its 6.43% to 7.45% more volatile than the overall market.

Technically, KOD’s short term support levels are around $90.21, $90.21 and $90.21 on the downside. KODs short term resistance levels are $90.21, $90.21 and $90.21 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KOD has short term rating of Bearish (-0.39), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.29) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.03).

KOD is trading 937.20% off its 52 week low at $5.86 and -26.55% off its 52 week high of $82.75. Performance wise, KOD stock has recently shown investors 1.30% a pop in a week, -7.85% a lower demand in a month and 88.47% a pop in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has shown a return of -15.52% since the first of the year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Key Figures:

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.786B. KOD insiders hold roughly 20.88% of the shares.

On Jan-08-20 ROTH Capital Initiated KOD as Buy at $115. On Feb-06-20 SunTrust Initiated KOD as Buy and on Feb-18-20 Barclays Downgrade KOD as Overweight → Equal Weight at $69.

There are currently 31.08M shares in the float and 43.77M shares outstanding. There are 8.95% shares short in KODs float.

The industry rank for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is 92 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 36% .

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Fundamental Evaluation:

KOD last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.34 and a loss of -166.40% next year.

The growth rate on KOD this year is 50.00 compared to an industry 8.10. KODs next year’s growth rate is -192.50 compared to an industry 8.30.

The book value per share (mrq) is 1.60 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 37.60 compared to an industry of 4.03

KOD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.35.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD):

Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States.