Macy’s, Inc. (M), a Consumer Cyclical Department Stores organization, saw its stock trade 15.45 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.22M.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock is quoted at $15.45, down -0.78 cents or -4.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Macy’s, Inc. (M) is $25.45B. Gross Profit is $10.52B and the EBITDA is $1.94B.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Macy’s, Inc. (M) is 10.22M compared to 14.77M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Macy’s, Inc. (M).

Approximately 27.22% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock is 0.69, indicating its 3.36% to 3.29% more volatile than the overall market.

M is trading 9.50% off its 52 week low at $14.11 and -41.32% off its 52 week high of $26.33. Performance wise, M stock has recently shown investors -7.32% decrease in a week, -9.49% decrease in a month and 2.86% an increase in the past quarter.

More importantly, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has shown a return of -9.12% since the start of the year.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Key Research:

Macy’s, Inc. (M) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.774B. M insiders hold roughly 0.17% of the shares.

On Dec-09-19 Goldman Downgrade M as Neutral → Sell at $19 → $12. On Jan-09-20 Atlantic Equities Upgrade M as Underweight → Neutral at $18 and on Feb-06-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated M as Market Perform at $16 → $18.

There are currently 308.45M shares in the float and 316.77M shares outstanding. There are 27.22% shares short in Ms float.

The industry rank for Macy’s, Inc. (M) is 13 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Macy’s, Inc. (M) Fundamental Data:

M last 2 years revenues have decreased from $25,739,000 to $25,449,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Macy’s, Inc. (M) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.96 and a loss of -10.76% next year.

The growth rate on M this year is -34.69 compared to an industry -23.70. Ms next year’s growth rate is -10.26 compared to an industry -0.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 19.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.95. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.79 compared to an industry of 0.96 and Ms price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.11 compared to an industry of 3.89.

M fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.73 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.95.

About Macy’s, Inc. (M):

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio with an additional office in New York, Macy’s, Inc. (M) is one of the leading department store retailers in the United States. The company through its retail stores and Internet websites (macys.com and bloomingdales.com) trades in a wide range of merchandise, including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.The company operates approximately 680 department stores under the banner Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and about 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage and Story. In Dubai and Kuwait, Bloomingdale’s is operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under a license agreement.The principal private label brands offered by Macy’s include Alfani, American Rag, Aqua, Bar III, Belgique, Charter Club, Club Room, Epic Threads, first impressions, Giani Bernini, Greg Norman for Tasso Elba, Holiday Lane, Home Design, Hotel Collection, Hudson Park, Ideology, I-N-C, jenni, JM Collection, John Ashford, Karen Scott, lune+aster, M-61, Maison Jules, Martha Stewart Collection, Material Girl, Morgan Taylor, Oake, Sky, Style & Co., Sutton Studio, Tasso Elba, Thalia Sodi, the cellar, and Tools of the Trade.