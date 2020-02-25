Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), a Basic Materials Gold corporation, saw its stock exchange 4.6300 shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 31.63M.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock is trading at $4.6300, down -0.03 cents or -0.64% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is $1.61B. Gross Profit is $829.4M and the EBITDA is $684.8M.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 31.63M compared to 19.25M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has a 50-day moving average of $3.9706 and a 200-day moving average of $3.6140. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY).

Approximately 2.98% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock is 0.99, indicating its 5.45% to 4.19% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

AUY is trading 160.11% off its 52 week low at $1.78 and -1.70% off its 52 week high of $4.71. Performance wise, AUY stock has recently shown investors 12.93% an increase in a week, 17.22% an increase in a month and 30.42% an increase in the past quarter.

On the flip side, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has shown a return of 17.22% since the first of the year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Key Evaluation:

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.38B. AUY insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares.

On Jun-28-19 National Bank Financial Upgrade AUY as Sector Perform → Outperform, On Oct-14-19 Credit Suisse Resumed AUY as Outperform and on Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed AUY as Sector Perform.

There are currently 947.95M shares in the float and 950.43M shares outstanding. There are 2.98% shares short in AUYs float.

The industry rank for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 77 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Fundamentals Statistics:

AUY last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,612,200 to $1,711,800 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.03 and a profit of 9.68% next year.

The growth rate on AUY this year is 0.00 compared to an industry 20.40. AUYs next year’s growth rate is 23.08 compared to an industry 10.70.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.04 compared to an industry of 1.96 and AUYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.60 compared to an industry of 10.54.

AUY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.02.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY):

Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil.