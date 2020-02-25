The Coca-Cola Company (KO), a Consumer Defensive Beverages—Non-Alcoholic organization, saw its stock exchange 58.65 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.84M.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) stock is trading at $58.65, down -1.48 cents or -2.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $37.27B. Gross Profit is $22.65B and the EBITDA is $11.91B.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is 9.84M compared to 11.6M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

Approximately 0.85% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) stock is 0.39, indicating its 1.25% to 1.12% more volatile than the overall global market.

KO is trading 32.04% off its 52 week low at $44.42 and -2.46% off its 52 week high of $60.13. Performance wise, KO stock has recently shown investors -2.17% a lower amount in a week, 1.42% a spike in a month and 10.20% a spike in the past quarter.

On the flip side, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has shown a return of 5.96% since the start of the year.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Key Data:

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $251.022B. KO insiders hold roughly 0.75% of the shares.

On Jul-29-19 Atlantic Equities Initiated KO as Overweight at $62. On Oct-23-19 UBS Upgrade KO as Neutral → Buy at $55 → $63 and on Jan-09-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade KO as Neutral → Outperform at $54 → $64.

There are currently 4.26B shares in the float and 4.28B shares outstanding. There are 0.85% shares short in KOs float.

The industry rank for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is 92 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 36% .

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Key Fundamentals:

KO last 2 years revenues have increased from $34,300,000 to $37,266,000 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.49 and a profit of 8.37% next year.

The growth rate on KO this year is 7.11 compared to an industry -1.30. KOs next year’s growth rate is 7.96 compared to an industry 16.10.

The book value per share (mrq) is 4.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.91 compared to an industry of 4.33 and KOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 24.00 compared to an industry of 14.87.

KO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.48.

About The Coca-Cola Company (KO):

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, The Coca-Cola Company is the largest global producer and marketer of beverages. Coca-Cola commands a portfolio of more than 500 sparkling (carbonated) as well as still (non-carbonated) beverages like water, enhanced water, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks. Popular sparkling beverage brands include Coke, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite while still beverage brands include Minute Maid and Powerade. Most of the company’s beverages are manufactured, sold and distributed by independent bottling partners.Effective first-quarter 2019, the company has formed a new segment – Global Ventures. This segment is formed after the closing of the Costa acquisition during the quarter. The company has completed a smooth transition of Costa and is working quickly to leverage the total coffee platform.Coca-Cola currently reports operating results under the following segments — Europe, Middle East and Africa (18.9% of 2019 total revenue); Latin America (11.1%); North America (32%); Asia Pacific (14.3%); Global Ventures (6.9%); Bottling Investments (20%); and Corporate (0.3%). Intersegment eliminations were $1,248 million in 2019. Intersegment revenues were $624 million for Europe, Middle East & Africa, $9 million for North America, $604 million for Asia Pacific, $2 million for Global Ventures and $9 million for Bottling Investments.In May 2019, Coca-Cola stated that it will maintain its majority stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). In 2016, CCBA was formed via the combination of the African non-alcoholic bottling interests of SABMiller plc, Coca-Cola and Gutsche Family Investments. Following the acquisition of SABMiller, AB InBev agreed to transition its 54.5% equity stake in CCBA to Coca-Cola. This made Coca-Cola the controlling shareowner of CCBA.