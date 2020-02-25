Transocean Ltd. (RIG), a Energy Oil & Gas Drilling organization, saw its stock trade 3.7900 shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.78M.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock traded at $3.7900, down -0.37 cents or -8.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is $3.09B. Gross Profit is $948M and the EBITDA is $921M.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 21.78M compared to 16.58M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has a 50-day moving average of $5.2074 and a 200-day moving average of $5.1310. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Approximately 13.50% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock is 2.02, indicating its 5.51% to 5.46% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

Technically, RIGs short term resistance levels are $8.27, $8.27 and $8.27 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RIG has short term rating of Bearish (-0.45), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33).

RIG is trading 0.80% off its 52 week low at $3.76 and -61.29% off its 52 week high of $9.79. Performance wise, RIG stock has recently shown investors -16.15% a reduction in a week, -27.67% a reduction in a month and -15.02% a reduction in the past quarter.

Furthermore, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has shown a return of -44.91% since the start of the year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Key Data:

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.322B. RIG insiders hold roughly 5.73% of the shares.

On Nov-20-19 Deutsche Bank Initiated RIG as Sell, On Jan-14-20 Bernstein Initiated RIG as Underperform and on Feb-19-20 Argus Downgrade RIG as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 571.79M shares in the float and 633.20M shares outstanding. There are 13.50% shares short in RIGs float.

The industry rank for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 80 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 31% .

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Fundamental Details:

RIG last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,088,000 to $3,044,000 showing a downtrend.

Wall Street expects Transocean Ltd. (RIG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 41.80% next year.

The growth rate on RIG this year is -40.69 compared to an industry -8.90. RIGs next year’s growth rate is -27.91 compared to an industry 23.80.

The book value per share (mrq) is 19.38 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.20 compared to an industry of 0.31 and RIGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 14.96 compared to an industry of 3.27.

RIG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.86 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.

About Transocean Ltd. (RIG):

Switzerland-based Transocean, Inc. is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and leading provider of drilling management services. The company provide rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with particular emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.Transocean’s fleet is considered one of the most modern and versatile in the world due to its emphasis on technically demanding segments of the offshore drilling business. Transocean’s fleet can be broadly divided into three distinct groups based on drilling capabilities: ultra-deepwater floaters, harsh environment floaters and midwater floaters, which accounted for 63.4%, 35.1% and 1.5%, respectively, of its total revenue for 2019.Transocean’s 31 ultra-deepwater floaters are capable of drilling in water depths of 4,500 feet and more. The company’s 14 harsh environment floaters are capable of drilling in harsh environment at water depths between 1,500 and 10,000 feet with greater displacement. The four mid-water floaters operate at water depth of less than 4,500 feet.Moreover, four ultra-deepwater drillships and one harsh environment semisubmersible are currently under construction. Transocean’s fleet is considered one of the most modern and versatile in the world due to its emphasis on technically demanding segments of the offshore drilling business.Recent Acquisitions: Songa & Ocean RigIn early 2018, Transocean acquired Norway-based drilling contractor Songa Offshore for $3.4 billion. As a result of the transaction, the company got seven mobile offshore drilling units, including five harsh environment floaters and two midwater floaters.In December 2018, Transocean snapped up smaller rival Ocean Rig UDW for $2.7-billion. The deal further strengthened its portfolio, in turn expanding fleet size and quality. Notably, the acquisition gave Transocean 11 mobile offshore drilling units, including nine ultra-deepwater floaters and two harsh environment floaters.