Roku, Inc. (ROKU), a Communication Services Entertainment organization, saw its stock trade 116.99 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 16.21M.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock is trading at $116.99, down -2.39 cents or -2.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses.

Total Revenue for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is $1.13B. Gross Profit is $495.22M and the EBITDA is $-49.39M.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 16.21M compared to 14.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Roku, Inc. (ROKU).

Approximately 19.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock is indicating its 6.02% to 5.52% more volatile than the overall market.

ROKU is trading 114.66% off its 52 week low at $54.50 and -33.74% off its 52 week high of $176.55. Performance wise, ROKU stock has recently shown investors -10.18% a lower amount in a week, -12.74% a lower amount in a month and -26.39% a lower amount in the past quarter.

More importantly, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has shown a return of -12.63% since the beginning of the year.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Key Statistics:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.815B. ROKU insiders hold roughly 0.83% of the shares.

On Oct-28-19 BofA/Merrill Initiated ROKU as Buy at $154. On Dec-02-19 Morgan Stanley Downgrade ROKU as Equal-Weight → Underweight and on Dec-03-19 Needham Reiterated ROKU as Buy at $150 → $200.

There are currently 64.23M shares in the float and 122.74M shares outstanding. There are 19.59% shares short in ROKUs float.

The industry rank for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 97 out of 255 ranking it at the Top 38% .

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Fundamental Data:

ROKU last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,128,921 to $993,430 showing an uptrend.

Wall Street expects Roku, Inc. (ROKU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.43 and a profit of 38.00% next year.

The growth rate on ROKU this year is 115.38 compared to an industry 4.70. ROKUs next year’s growth rate is -26.79 compared to an industry 11.50.

The book value per share (mrq) is 3.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.16. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 29.32 compared to an industry of 1.25

ROKU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.

About Roku, Inc. (ROKU):

Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States.